Morning sports update: Manny Ramirez gave an update on David Ortiz

The Red Sox snapped the team’s eight-game losing streak on Monday night, defeating the Royals 7-5. Andrew Benintendi’s two-run double (which he finished on one knee) proved the difference in the game:

Take a knee and drive 'em in. pic.twitter.com/a5AyeiLQlq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 6, 2019

Manny Ramirez’s update on David Ortiz: Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is back home now after leaving Mass. General Hospital in late July. Ortiz is still recovering from the near-fatal gunshot wound he suffered in Santo Domingo in June, but according to Manny Ramirez, Ortiz is on the road to a comeback.

“He looks great,” Ramirez told WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” in a Monday radio interview. “David looks awesome, and I’m so happy that I went to his house and saw him, we were watching the game and having fun, it was a great time. He’s walking, he’s moving, he’s fine.”

Ramirez, who partnered with Ortiz during their time playing in Boston to form one of the most fearsome middle-of-the-order combinations in recent baseball history, explained how he found out about the incident.

“I was in Seattle,” Ramirez explained. “My son was playing a tournament and when I heard the news I couldn’t believe it. But the Dominican Republic is one of those countries that you’ve got to be careful. But thank God that he’s fine, it could’ve been worse.”

After returning home from the hospital, Ortiz said in a statement in July that “Big Papi will be back soon.”

Trivia: The Celtics will be well represented in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, though Boston hasn’t had an under-contract player participate in the tournament since 2010. Who was the last Celtic to play in the FIBA World Cup?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He plays center and does not represent the United States. He still plays in his native country. His nationality is (notably) represented on the Celtics’ current roster.

Tickets for the 2019 Killington World Cup ski race go on sale August 21:

A piece of Fenway Park (home run) history: According to the Red Sox, the team’s win on Monday included a home run for the 18th straight home game. This is the longest streak in Fenway Park history.

Dontrelle Inman relishes the competition in Patriots training camp: One of the subplots of Patriots training camp is the bevy of wide receivers competing for a limited number of roster spots. One name in camp in 2019 is Dontrelle Inman, who — as Patriots Wire reporter Henry McKenna recently noted — was once the 17th receiver on the Toronto Argonauts’ depth chart. Yet Inman draws strength from his past amid a current fight for a place on the team.

“No matter where I’m placed — if I’m placed on the first team, third team, fourth team — it really doesn’t matter to me, because I’ve been in that position,” Inman told McKenna. [Patriots Wire]

Dividing up credit between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady:

"Giving Tom Brady 40% of the credit is giving him too much. It's 70% Belichick, 30% Brady." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/7tu5z7Jh1o — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 5, 2019

On this day: In 1953, Ted Williams reappeared for the Red Sox for the first time after returning from serving the U.S. Marines in the Korean War. It was Williams’s second time leaving baseball for the military. While in Korea, he flew 37 combat missions, including a few as wingman for future astronaut John Glenn.

In his return, the 34-year-old hit a “towering infield fly” during a pinch-hit appearance in the ninth inning as the Red Sox fell 8-7 to the St. Louis Browns in extra innings.

Williams went on to hit .407 in 37 games at the tail end of the 1953 season. He would play in parts of eight seasons following Korea, batting .340 and slugging .634.

Daily highlight: Marlins rookie and Springfield native Isan Diaz was in the midst of his Major League debut against reigning Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom when television broadcasters decided to interview his parents. When Diaz produced an unexpected home run, their reaction was priceless:

Marlins rookie Isan Diaz homered off Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom for his first MLB hit while his dad was being interviewed. His reaction was incredible 😄 pic.twitter.com/Wdd7wL2m4m — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

Trivia answer: Semih Erden