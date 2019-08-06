Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks are expecting their second child

Now that’s a baby announcement.

Former Red Sox third basemen Will Middlebrooks and his wife, Jenny Dell [Middlebrooks], announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child, a girl, in December. Dell, who is an NFL reporter for CBS Sports, creatively announced the pregnancy in a baseball-themed newsreel for CBS:

“Breaking news out of South Florida: We have confirmed that the Middlebrooks roster will be expanding at the end of this year,” Dell said in the video. Will Middlebrooks, who was “shocked” when he heard the news, shared the clip via twitter. He even joked that their dog might have to be designated for assignment (DFA):

Maybe our dog, Bo. Lol https://t.co/XU4Nu7Z045 — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) August 6, 2019

The Middlebrooks had their first daughter, Madison, last October. Now she will be a big sister.

“Madison Dell Middlebrooks had a great rookie season,” Dell said, “but there are concerns about the 14-month slump with the arrival of her new teammate. A player, to be named later.” She then showed a video of Madison smiling, then crying, and joked: “When Madison was first approached about the new addition, her reaction was pure joy. But, she soon realized she will be needing to share the spotlight with her new little sister. That’s right. It’s a girl. Baby girl Middlebrooks coming December, 2019.”