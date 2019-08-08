Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0

Sam Travis hit a two-run homer.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Boston. –The Associated Press
By
GETHIN COOLBAUGH
AP,
August 8, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale righted himself and struck out 13 over eight two-hit innings, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Thursday night.

Sale (6-11) had allowed 14 runs over nine innings during his previous two starts, both against the rival New York Yankees. He carved up the Angels in his 13th outing with double-digit strikeouts this season.

The Red Sox had lost nine of 10 games, not including’s Wednesday’s contest against the Royals that was suspended in the 10th inning with the score tied at 4. Thursday’s game ran without issue and was over in a tidy 2 hours, 16 minutes.

Boston entered six games back of the second AL wild card.

Angels star Mike Trout went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts a day after his 28th birthday. Los Angeles, which began the day 9 1/2 games out in the AL wild card, suffered its season-high seventh straight loss.

Travis took starter Dillon Peters deep to dead center after J.D. Martinez singled to open the second inning.

Sandy Leon tacked on a solo homer against Peters to lead off the fifth.

Peters (2-1) gave up three runs and five hits and struck out eight over six innings.

Brandon Workman worked a clean ninth with two strikeouts for his seventh save.

TOUGH TIMES

The Angels and Red Sox had dropped a combined 19 of 22 games. Los Angeles came in 16 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston while Boston trailed the AL East-leading Yankees by 16 games.

SCORE THAT “9”

Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun made a spectacular diving catch near Pesky Pole on a ball hit by Xander Bogaerts for the first out of the fourth inning, drawing “oohs” and “aahs” from the Fenway Park crowd.

TROUT TURNS 28

Trout celebrated his birthday at home during the team’s day off Wednesday. The eight-time All-Star is one of seven players to hit 278 home runs before turning 28, a list that includes Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. and teammate Albert Pujols.

“I think that’s the most amazing part is he’s only 28,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “With all the numbers that he has, the age is what sticks out.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder inflammation) will be activated from the injured list to start Saturday’s game in Boston. Heaney last pitched July 26 versus Houston. … SS Andrelton Simmons (left ankle bone bruise and sprain) is receiving treatment in the Los Angeles area and has no timetable to return. … RHP Griffin Canning (right elbow inflammation) threw on the field before the game. … Los Angeles reclaimed LHP Adalberto Mejia, who pitched for the team earlier this season before being designated for assignment, off waivers Thursday and granted C Jose Briceno his unconditional release.

Red Sox: LHP David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list after receiving a shot of cortisone Wednesday to treat a cyst in his left wrist. “The hope is for him to come (back) sooner rather than later, but we don’t have a timetable,” manager Alex Cora said. RHP Hector Velázquez was recalled from Triple-A to fill Price’s spot. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee irritation) spoke with the team via FaceTime during Wednesday night’s rain delay after having joint preservation surgery Tuesday. “He seems like (he’s) in good spirits,” Cora said.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (4-5, 6.36 ERA) has lost two straight starts and three of his last four.

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson (1-1, 6.88) takes Price’s spot in the rotation and will be making his third start this season.

