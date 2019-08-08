When will the dark clouds hovering over the Red Sox ever dissipate?

Amid a heavy downpour, Xander Bogaerts retreated to the Red Sox dugout after flying out in the bottom of the ninth of Wednesday night’s rain-suspended game. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
1:46 AM

Old-timers will remember an era when the fleet Royals of George Brett, Willie Wilson and Amos Otis would habitually torment the Red Sox by seeming to hit more triples and steal more bases in a single series than the plodding Sox would all year.

The slightly younger old timers will remember Bo Jackson achieving all sorts of breathtaking feats as a Fenway visitor in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the highlights of which NESN showed before the game for no other apparent reason than the Royals are in town and Bo highlights remain forever awesome.

Heck, it was just four years ago that the Royals of Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Salvatore Perez won the World Series.

Advertisement

These are not any of those Royals.

These Royals came into Wednesday’s game at Fenway with a 41-74 record, trailing the Minnesota Twins by 30 games in the American League Central. They do have a couple of quality players — Whit Merrifield is unheralded, and Jorge Soler has hit 31 homers — but their lineup is also dotted with the likes of Humberto Arteaga, Meibrys Viloria, and Ryan O’Hearn, players who may not be well-known even in the cities and towns of the Royals’ minor-league affiliates.

This is a team the Red Sox, even in their current disarray (they’d lost nine out of 10 coming in to the rubber match of this three-game series) should handle.

As it turned out, they played nine innings, and all they got was wet.

Wednesday’s game was postponed by rain, tied at 4-4 in the top of the 10th inning. The Red Sox were looking for a little bit of sunshine any way they could get it, even it meant putting up with a little rain first.

Instead, all they got was a suspension after an hour-and-47 minute rain delay, a split of the series (at least until this one is resumed Aug. 22), and a deficit that grew by a half-game in the wild-card standings. They now trail the Rays by 6 games.

Advertisement

It would be a little much to say Wednesday’s game felt like a must-win for the Sox, if only because it seems hyperbolic to call a game against an opponent 33 games under .500 a must-anything. But the Sox have been reeling, and the Royals had already won one game in the series. It might not have been must-win, but it would have been annoying — and frankly, in character — to lose it.

The night’s starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, has been the closest thing to an ace the Red Sox have had lately, which is to say he’s been adequate, but an ace only if you squint hard, master self-delusion, and turn away every now and then when it gets ugly. Entering Wednesday, he had recorded at least one out in the 6th inning in 15 of his last 17 starts, which is helpful if not dominating.

Buy Tickets

But mere competence would have been an upgrade over recent Sox pitching efforts — their staff entered with a 6.80 ERA in its last 10 games, nine of them losses.

Rodriguez was OK and nothing more. It took him 75 pitches to get through three innings. Thirty-four of those pitches came in the first, when Rodriguez loaded the bases and went to a 3-2 count on Nick Lopez, who entered with a .547 OPS in his rookie season. Lopez grounded to Xander Bogaerts at short, but as Rodriguez walked off the mound shaking his head, the tone was set. Rodriguez wasn’t going to make it easy.

Viloria, a 22-year-old catcher who came in to Wednesday’s game with just 68 career plate appearances, was a late substation into the Royals lineup, replacing Cam Gallagher approximately an hour before game time. But he looked like a seasoned big-leaguer against Rodriguez, lining a two-run single up the middle in the top of the third to put the Royals up 2-0.

Advertisement

Royals starter Glenn Sparkman, whose name sounds like it should belong to the lead singer of a ‘70s country-rock band but in this less-interesting reality is a Royals pitcher who began the night with a 3-10 career record and a 5.70 ERA, held the Sox scoreless through three.

Momentum in baseball is usually just a string of welcome coincidences, but the Red Sox did seem to get a spark in the top of the fourth inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. caught a fly ball in right-center and fired a strike to nail Royals speedster Billy Hamilton at third base with a throw so fast and perfect that there was no suspense to the outcome.

J.D. Martinez followed in the bottom half with a two-run homer, and the Red Sox, whether by momentum or coincidence, had tied it.

Xander Bogaerts, whose Players’ Weekend jersey nickname should be I’m The Best Thing About This Frustrating Season (OK, it’s a little unwieldy, but true), put the Red Sox up 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a one-out shot into the left field corner that scored Mookie Betts (single) and Rafael Devers (walk).

The Royals got one in the sixth against Darwinzon Hernandez, and another in the seventh against Nathan Eovaldi to tie it at 4.

The threat of rain was fulfilled with a downpour in the top of the ninth. The Sox had an inkling of a chance to end it amid the rain in the bottom of the ninth when Mookie Betts led off with a single, but Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez went down in succession.

Then the rain interrupted any chance at outcome. The Red Sox didn’t beat the Royals. They didn’t lose, either. When they resume this again in two weeks, the rain will have lifted. Perhaps the black cloud that has followed the Red Sox for too much of this season will be gone as well.

TOPICS: Red Sox
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
Patriots
These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies August 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Thoughts on Dustin Pedroia, Mike Trout, and what's next for the Red Sox August 8, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon August 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Red Sox, Royals suspended by rain tied 4-4 in 10th August 8, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Former USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum after the U.S. training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Tatum played for Krzyzewski at Duke. Krzyzewski is in Las Vegas for a couple days to show support to new USA coach Gregg Popovich and his staff as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup in China. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Celtics
Mike Krzyzewski, Jayson Tatum reunite at USA Basketball practice August 7, 2019 | 6:46 PM
Olympics
Simone Biles, in tears, blasts USA Gymnastics: 'You couldn't protect us' August 7, 2019 | 5:43 PM
NFL
In video, Colin Kaepernick says he's 'still ready' to return August 7, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Walker is pictured as he departs after doing an interview with the teams local brodcast outlet following the formal part of the event. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kemba Walker on playing for a contender: 'It doesn't even sound right' August 7, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia underwent a 'joint preservation procedure' on his knee August 7, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl trophy
Patriots
Patriots have 10 of the 100 greatest teams in NFL history, according to USA Today ranking August 7, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
Patriots
How Tom Brady's new contract fits Bill Belichick's plan August 7, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy initially wasn't happy about being traded to the Patriots August 7, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Jakobi Meyers
Patriots
Meet the undrafted rookie receiver getting first-team reps in the Patriots offense August 7, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker are the four Celtics players who will suit up for Team USA to compete in the FIBA World Cup this year.
Celtics
Breaking down the 12-man Team USA roster, which could feature multiple Celtics August 7, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Kansas City's Jorge Soler watches his home run blast during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Soler blasts 2 long home runs, Royals top Red Sox 6-2 August 6, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Red Sox
'My hands are going to start sweating' August 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
David Price walks off the mound during the third inning of an Aug. 4 game against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Does anyone still believe the Red Sox will make the playoffs? August 6, 2019 | 6:52 PM
Ryen Russillo, left, and ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in 2009.
Media
Ryen Russillo joins The Ringer August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 1: Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College Eagles hands the ball off to AJ Dillon #2 during their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Alumni Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
BC running back AJ Dillon looks to carry Eagles to bigger things August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks and CBS Sports Jenny Dell Globe photo by Bill Brett
Red Sox
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks are expecting their second child August 6, 2019 | 5:13 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
12 things we learned from the 'Men's Health' Tom Brady profile August 6, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, left, greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
Here's how much other teams would supposedly offer Tom Brady in free agency August 6, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) lines up against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
Ex-Lion Kyle Van Noy is enjoying his return August 6, 2019 | 3:14 PM
N'Keal Harry makes a catch during Patriots training camp.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry has impressed Lions Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay August 6, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia meets the media at an open practice at Ford Field, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Patriots
Matt Patricia discussed his relationship with Bill Belichick August 6, 2019 | 12:16 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 05: Kemba Walker #26 and Marcus Smart #40 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team laugh during a break in a scrimmage during a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says the Celtics are already building team chemistry August 6, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Bruins
Bruins will play 12 games on national TV in 2019-20 August 6, 2019 | 11:00 AM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with Pedro Martinez, and Manny Ramirez holding the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez provided an update after visiting David Ortiz August 6, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Phil Mickelson
Acadia
Phil Mickelson said this Maine hike 'is one of the coolest things I’ve done' August 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives by bus to the Detroit Lions' NFL football training facility in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise August 6, 2019 | 8:34 AM