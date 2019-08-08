When will the dark clouds hovering over the Red Sox ever dissipate?

Old-timers will remember an era when the fleet Royals of George Brett, Willie Wilson and Amos Otis would habitually torment the Red Sox by seeming to hit more triples and steal more bases in a single series than the plodding Sox would all year.

The slightly younger old timers will remember Bo Jackson achieving all sorts of breathtaking feats as a Fenway visitor in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the highlights of which NESN showed before the game for no other apparent reason than the Royals are in town and Bo highlights remain forever awesome.

Heck, it was just four years ago that the Royals of Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Salvatore Perez won the World Series.

Advertisement

These are not any of those Royals.

These Royals came into Wednesday’s game at Fenway with a 41-74 record, trailing the Minnesota Twins by 30 games in the American League Central. They do have a couple of quality players — Whit Merrifield is unheralded, and Jorge Soler has hit 31 homers — but their lineup is also dotted with the likes of Humberto Arteaga, Meibrys Viloria, and Ryan O’Hearn, players who may not be well-known even in the cities and towns of the Royals’ minor-league affiliates.

This is a team the Red Sox, even in their current disarray (they’d lost nine out of 10 coming in to the rubber match of this three-game series) should handle.

As it turned out, they played nine innings, and all they got was wet.

Wednesday’s game was postponed by rain, tied at 4-4 in the top of the 10th inning. The Red Sox were looking for a little bit of sunshine any way they could get it, even it meant putting up with a little rain first.

Instead, all they got was a suspension after an hour-and-47 minute rain delay, a split of the series (at least until this one is resumed Aug. 22), and a deficit that grew by a half-game in the wild-card standings. They now trail the Rays by 6 games.

Advertisement

It would be a little much to say Wednesday’s game felt like a must-win for the Sox, if only because it seems hyperbolic to call a game against an opponent 33 games under .500 a must-anything. But the Sox have been reeling, and the Royals had already won one game in the series. It might not have been must-win, but it would have been annoying — and frankly, in character — to lose it.

The night’s starter, Eduardo Rodriguez, has been the closest thing to an ace the Red Sox have had lately, which is to say he’s been adequate, but an ace only if you squint hard, master self-delusion, and turn away every now and then when it gets ugly. Entering Wednesday, he had recorded at least one out in the 6th inning in 15 of his last 17 starts, which is helpful if not dominating.

Buy Tickets







But mere competence would have been an upgrade over recent Sox pitching efforts — their staff entered with a 6.80 ERA in its last 10 games, nine of them losses.

Rodriguez was OK and nothing more. It took him 75 pitches to get through three innings. Thirty-four of those pitches came in the first, when Rodriguez loaded the bases and went to a 3-2 count on Nick Lopez, who entered with a .547 OPS in his rookie season. Lopez grounded to Xander Bogaerts at short, but as Rodriguez walked off the mound shaking his head, the tone was set. Rodriguez wasn’t going to make it easy.

Viloria, a 22-year-old catcher who came in to Wednesday’s game with just 68 career plate appearances, was a late substation into the Royals lineup, replacing Cam Gallagher approximately an hour before game time. But he looked like a seasoned big-leaguer against Rodriguez, lining a two-run single up the middle in the top of the third to put the Royals up 2-0.

Advertisement

Royals starter Glenn Sparkman, whose name sounds like it should belong to the lead singer of a ‘70s country-rock band but in this less-interesting reality is a Royals pitcher who began the night with a 3-10 career record and a 5.70 ERA, held the Sox scoreless through three.

Momentum in baseball is usually just a string of welcome coincidences, but the Red Sox did seem to get a spark in the top of the fourth inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. caught a fly ball in right-center and fired a strike to nail Royals speedster Billy Hamilton at third base with a throw so fast and perfect that there was no suspense to the outcome.

J.D. Martinez followed in the bottom half with a two-run homer, and the Red Sox, whether by momentum or coincidence, had tied it.

Xander Bogaerts, whose Players’ Weekend jersey nickname should be I’m The Best Thing About This Frustrating Season (OK, it’s a little unwieldy, but true), put the Red Sox up 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth with a one-out shot into the left field corner that scored Mookie Betts (single) and Rafael Devers (walk).

The Royals got one in the sixth against Darwinzon Hernandez, and another in the seventh against Nathan Eovaldi to tie it at 4.

The threat of rain was fulfilled with a downpour in the top of the ninth. The Sox had an inkling of a chance to end it amid the rain in the bottom of the ninth when Mookie Betts led off with a single, but Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez went down in succession.

Then the rain interrupted any chance at outcome. The Red Sox didn’t beat the Royals. They didn’t lose, either. When they resume this again in two weeks, the rain will have lifted. Perhaps the black cloud that has followed the Red Sox for too much of this season will be gone as well.