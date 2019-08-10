Mike Trout hits 1st homer at Fenway, Los Angeles Angels rout Red Sox 12-4

Boston left 11 runners on base after outscoring the Angels 19-4 in the first two games of the series.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout follows through on a two-run home run during the sixth inning Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
SHARE TWEET
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
August 10, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Trout can cross Fenway Park off his home run to-do list.

Trout hit the first home run of his career at Fenway and the Los Angeles Angels snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-4 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

With his 428-foot drive over the Green Monster in the sixth inning, Trout has now homered in every American League ballpark. He had played 21 games in Boston without connecting.

“I didn’t think about it,” Trout said. “I think I got reminded about it every time I’ve come here.”

After two at-bats against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in which he struck out and grounded out, Trout came up again and Porcello missed on a fastball that went straight over the middle of the plate.

Advertisement

Trout made him pay for it.

“I hit it good,” Trout said. “He pitched me tough my first two at-bats. I was looking for a pitch to hit and I got one.”

The homer was Trout’s 39th this season, tying for the major league lead with Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich.

Trout was replaced in the seventh, having been hit in his shoulder by a pitcher earlier in the game. Trout was feeling fine.

Justin Upton added a three-run homer in the first inning.

The Angels scored seven times in a sloppy seventh inning by Boston in which it issued two walks, hit two batters and gave up four singles. The Red Sox also had an error and a passed ball.

The loss denied Boston its first three-game win streak since it won three straight games against the Yankees last month. It’s also yet another head-scratching setback for the defending World Series champions, who looked to be turning a corner following an eight-game losing streak last month.

“We’ll keep working, we’ll keep going,” manager Alex Cora said. “There were some positives, but obviously at the end we need results as a team.”

Taylor Cole (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Advertisement

Porcello (10-9) took the loss, giving up both home runs. He lasted five innings, allowing five earned runs off five hits, walking one and striking out four.

“Sixth inning I throw three pitches, give up two runs. It’s tough, I got to be better,” Porcello said.

Porcello retired 14 batters in a row after Upton’s homer, but for the first time in several starts didn’t get run support.

Porcello entered the night having won five of his previous six starts despite allowing 26 earned runs in 34 1/3 innings. But he had also benefited from a major-league-leading 7.3 runs per start by Boston’s offense.

Buy Tickets

The runs weren’t there for him on Saturday.

The Red Sox left 11 runners on base after outscoring the Angels 19-4 in the first two games of the series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Shohei Ohtani threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday and said his velocity is improving. “Before I get into the breaking balls, I need to hit my velocity, but I think we’re getting close,” Ohtani said through a translator. He reached as high as 82 mph and joked that put him at “probably about 82 percent” of his goal. Angels manager Brad Ausmus is pleased at the progress. “He was good. No complaints, so that was good,” he said.

Red Sox: 1B/OF Steve Pearce (low back strain) hit in the cage and ran lightly in the outfield. He said he can do everything but run sprint after being set back by a partially torn ACL. “In this game you have to be able to run and you need to be able to burst and that’s what I’m having trouble doing right now,” he said. Pearce said the ACL injury won’t require surgery and is being treated with exercise as he tries to build the muscles around it.

FIRST STRIKE

Advertisement

The Angels improved to 38-18 when scoring first this season. They have scored three or more runs in the first inning 11 times this season, going 8-3 in those games.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is making his second appearance for the Angels this season after getting a no-decision in his major league debut at Cincinnati.

Red Sox: RHP Andrew Cashner (10-7, 4.68 ERA) is a win shy of matching his career high of 11, set with the Rangers in 2017. He’s pitched six or more innings in each of his last three career starts against the Angels.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB
Carles Gil has nine goals on the season.
Soccer
Carles Gil converts late penalty kick, Revs tie Seattle Sounders 3-3 August 10, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher David Price delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees.
Red Sox
David Price said his wrist started 'feeling a lot better' August 10, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday.
Sports News
Simone Biles takes gymnastics to a new level. Again. August 10, 2019 | 1:21 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Jayson Tatum #34 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team looks to pass during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup August 10, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox bats sounded off Friday, but the bullpen shone too August 10, 2019 | 12:15 AM
In this file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL game.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly eager to play in the NFL again August 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Media
Patriots preseason opener draws strong TV ratings August 9, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham in his preseason debut against the Lions.
Patriots
What experts had to say about Jarrett Stidham's Patriots debut August 9, 2019 | 4:40 PM
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' first preseason game. August 9, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Red Sox
For Red Sox minor leaguer who lives in an RV, life is a wonderful road game August 9, 2019 | 4:18 PM
The Boston Celtics logo and Red Auerbach signature are seen on the TD Garden parquet floor before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' preseason schedule August 9, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against Mike Ford #38 of the Detroit Lions in a preseason game.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Jakobi Meyers be a contributor to the Patriots this year? August 9, 2019 | 2:20 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Patriots
Mojo Rawley discussed the WWE prospects of his friend Rob Gronkowski August 9, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Darnold Brady
Patriots
Jets' Sam Darnold cited 'competitive edge' as reason for not wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday August 9, 2019 | 10:18 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit.
patriots 31, lions 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason-opening win over the Lions August 9, 2019 | 6:58 AM
NFL
Kyler Murray sharp in brief debut as Cardinals edge Chargers August 9, 2019 | 2:15 AM
NFL
Daniel Jones throws TD in only series, Giants beat Jets August 9, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers impressive as Patriots rout Lions 31-3 August 9, 2019 | 12:16 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 8: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game after pitching eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on August 8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'It’s not as easy as he made it look tonight, I’ll tell you that' August 8, 2019 | 11:44 PM
01/11/14: Foxborough, MA: The Patritos Stephen Gostkowski booms a late first half punt. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports topic:Patriots-Colts
Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski jersey flub spells trouble August 8, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Red Sox
Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0 August 8, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Lions' wide receiver Jermaine Kearse reportedly suffered a broken leg playing against the Patriots.
Patriots
Kearse suffers broken leg vs. Patriots, report says August 8, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Red Sox
David Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist August 8, 2019 | 4:39 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
How Patriots rookies are performing in their first training camp August 8, 2019 | 3:18 PM
NFL
Browns trade RB Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick August 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
7/14/05 -- OPS -- 1980 Marathon -- April 21, 1980 photo -- First woman to finish - Rosie Ruiz
Obituary
Rosie Ruiz, who was stripped of 1980 Boston Marathon title, dies at 66 August 8, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving
NBA
Kevin Durant says free agent decision wasn't 'planned' with Kyrie Irving August 8, 2019 | 10:30 AM
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
Patriots
These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies August 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Thoughts on Dustin Pedroia, Mike Trout, and what's next for the Red Sox August 8, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon August 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM