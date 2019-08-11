Red Sox lose to Angels in 10 innings, drop 11 of past 14

Los Angeles Angels' Hansel Robles celebrates striking out Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez to end the baseball game after 10 innings with a 5-4 win over the Red Sox, at Fenway Park, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Hansel Robles celebrates striking out Christian Vazquez to end the game after 10 innings. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
August 11, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Bemboom finally lived his dream after a long day and a longer journey back to the Los Angeles Angels.

Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading the Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Salt Lake, Bemboom flew into Boston from Des Moines, Iowa, arrived around noon and showed up at Fenway Park about 20 minutes before the first pitch.

A little less than 4 1/2 hours later, he grounded his hit to right.

“That’s something you dream about — think about when you get drafted with the team. In a way it happened,” said Bemboom, standing in front of his black and gold Salt Lake Bees’ equipment bag lying on the floor.

He was drafted by Los Angeles in the 22nd round of the 2012 amateur draft. After being taken by Colorado in the 2016 Rule 5 draft, he became a free agent and signed with Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old catcher was up with the Rays earlier this year before Los Angeles purchased him from the Rays on July 16.

“We wouldn’t have won it without him,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games. The Angels had halted an eight-game losing streak Saturday and finished a nine-game trip 2-7.

Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer for Boston, which rallied from an early 3-0 hole. Rafael Devers added two hits and started the front end of nifty 5-4-3 double play, making a backhanded stab on Albert Pujols’ hard grounder.

“It’s something we’ve been doing the whole season. We’ve been talking about it, been inconsistent,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of the split. “That way, it’s tough to make it to the playoffs.”

The defending World Series champion Red Sox have blown 22 saves, tied for most in the majors, and are currently out a playoff spot.

Calhoun hit his leadoff homer off reliever Matt Barnes after Boston’s bullpen held the Angels scoreless on two hits over 5 1/3 innings following a rough start by Andrew Cashner.

Bemboom hit his single off Ryan Weber (1-2) after Calhoun had a leadoff walk and advanced on a ground out and fly out.

Hansel Robles (4-0) got four outs for the victory.

Making his second big league start, Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded before Boston took a 4-3 lead on Max Stassi’s passed ball on Ty Buttrey’s pitch.

Los Angeles had built their edge with a run in the first on Pujols’ double-play and Ohtani’s single in the second before the Red Sox tied it.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a base-loaded walk in the second and Vázquez’s shot — that completely left Fenway Park over the Green Monster — tied it in the fourth.

NICE GIFT

After Red Sox lefty Chris Sale finished his off-day throwing in the outfield and signed some autographs for fans in the stands along the right-field line about an hour before the game, he noticed a young boy in a wheelchair off in the distance with his mom and dad.

Sale approached the 6-year-old — named Joey — chatted for a while and gave him his glove before heading back into the clubhouse.

Wild thing

Cashner got just five outs, giving up three runs and three hits, walking five and left to loud boos when he was pulled.

“It was tough. I didn’t really command my fastball,” he said. “Five walks is never good. Didn’t give us really a chance to win, but amazing job by the bullpen today.”

That’s peachy

Marie Mansfield Kelley, who played for the Rockford Peaches of the women’s professional baseball league from 1950-54, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Trainer’s room

Angels: Pujols was back in the lineup after having Saturday off. … C Kevan Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain and Bemboom was recalled from Triple-A.

Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts had the day off before entering as a pinch runner and popping out in the 10th. … Selected infielder Chris Owings from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned RHP Hector Velázquez. The 27-year-old Owings was signed as a minor league free agent on June 17 and hit .325 with 11 homers in 44 games with Pawtucket. He batted leadoff with Betts out and went 0 for 5.

Up next

Angels: LHP José Saurez (2-3, 6.22 ERA) is slated to start the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh at Angels Stadium. It’s the Pirates’ first visit since 2013.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (13-5, 4.17) is in line to start the opener of a three-game series in Cleveland on Monday. The Red Sox are 17-4 in his last 22 starts (with a suspended game on Wednesday included).

