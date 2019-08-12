Red Sox announce 2020 season schedule

The Red Sox open their 2020 season March 26 on the road for a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the team, which released next season’s schedule Monday.

The home opener is Thursday, April 2, against the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees will be at Fenway Park from June 12-14, July 30-Aug. 2, and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The rivals will play at Yankee Stadium from May 8-10, July 24-26, and Sept. 8-10.

Interleague play in 2020 will feature mostly teams from the NL Central, with the Red Sox playing the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox will also have four games against the Atlanta Braves, two on the road and two at home.

The Red Sox conclude their 2020 regular season on September 27, at the end of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Check out the team’s full 2020 schedule below: