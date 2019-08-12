Another homestand wasted, another weekend lost by the Red Sox

Even Alex Cora seems to be coming to terms with this team's reality.

Andrew Cashner lasted five outs on Sunday, and has an 8.01 ERA since coming over from Baltimore.
Andrew Cashner lasted five outs on Sunday, and has an 8.01 ERA since coming over from Baltimore. –Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET
By
2:17 PM

COMMENTARY

A year ago, Chris Owings would’ve homered in the ninth inning. Owings would have Brandon Phillips’d it, had his jersey torn off in celebration, and Guerin Austin would’ve had to reference her “getting BodyArmor out of fabric” protocol following the requisite sports drink shower.

“We’ve got a shot to go to the World Series, and you’re part of it,” Alex Cora reportedly told Owings, Arizona’s first-round pick of a decade ago, prior to Sunday’s finale with the Angels. “You’ve been around the big leagues, and you’ve seen it from afar. Just come here, don’t get caught up on what you see or what you hear. We’ve got a real shot.”

Advertisement

We know now Owings went 0 for 5, fanned three times, and the Red Sox are 7.5 games in back of Tampa with 42 to play. It would have been a heck of a story today, though, as we pieced together just who this Owings guy is (28 today, a fringe major leaguer who’s impressed for the PawSox), and how he got here in both the macro (Kansas City dumped him in May after he hit .133 in 40 games) and micro (driven from Toledo, Ohio, to Detroit in the wee hours of Saturday, slept three hours, flew to Boston, landed after 7 a.m.). We know how little sense it made to bat a guy hitting .226 with Pawtucket against lefties like Sunday’s Angels starter Patrick Sandoval — never mind leadoff — and how it somehow didn’t matter.

It’s not last year, though. There was a Brandon Phillips on Sunday, but he wore just what the current Mexican Leaguer wore that day outside Atlanta: Road grays.

Anthony Bemboom was also called up from Triple A just in time for the matinee, with the added narrative benefit of being an eight-season minor leaguer with six MLB plate appearances. Bemboom’s flight from Detroit got him to Boston around noon, meaning the Angels didn’t plug him behind the plate until the eighth inning.

Advertisement

At which point he threw out Mookie Betts trying to steal second with a dead-on-the-money throw, then cracked literally the only pitch he’s seen with the club that drafted him seven years ago, that lost him in the Rule 5 Draft three years ago, and that got him back a month ago, for a 107-mph, game-winning single.

“Honestly, I just came in and tried to do my job,” Bemboom told Fox Sports West after the win, just LA’s fourth in its last 16 games. “And what a cool place to do it, you know?”

Cora was relatively cowed afterward, the memories of a resurgent Chris Sale on Thursday and bludgeoning bats on Friday feeling far away after back-to-back losses to a sub-.500 team that had been on an 0-7 road trip. Frankly, he said the sort of thing he’d just hours before told Owings to ignore.

Buy Tickets

“It’s something we’ve been doing the whole season. Been inconsistent,” he said. “That way, it’s tough to make it to the playoffs.”

Even Cora had to acknowledge the math for a moment. The National League has seven wild-card pursuers closer than that. One of them, San Francisco, has gotten 12 home runs and an .821 OPS in 67 games out of Mike Yastrzemski, who needed six-plus years and 700 minor-league games just to reach the majors.

On Sunday, the Giants won on a two-RBI single by Will Smith, their 30-year-old star reliever who hadn’t batted in a game since community college.

Another, the Mets, finally lost on Sunday. Meaning they’ve only won 15 of 17 now, with a huge chunk of those featuring late heroics, and have only gained seven games in the wild-card chase since July 24. From 10th in a two-team race and a reasonably obvious deadline seller to fourth and favored to nab the NL’s last October spot.

Advertisement

Cleveland was 11 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central on June 16, 36-33. (Boston, for reference, was 38-34.) Both they and the Yankees are 35-14 since, the Indians winning three of four in Minnesota this weekend and tying the Twins on Sunday despite closer Brad Hand blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. After the greatest relay play you’d hope to see kept the game alive, No. 3 hitter Carlos Santana got a bases-loaded spot and sent a ball 400 feet.

“It was a fun series. I think our players enjoyed it,” Terry Francona told reporters. “They’re a good team over there. We know that. Now, we’ll enjoy it for a plane ride and then we better get ready, because Boston will be ready for us [Tuesday] when we get home.”

Tito never has been one to rip Red Sox in the media, even when it’s warranted.

It all feels so vaguely familiar, and so foreign to this season’s chapter of Red Sox history. Neither Rick Porcello nor Andrew Cashner should survive the starting rotation shuffle Cora’s promised is coming. Matt Barnes, whose 4-for-11 save conversion rate after blowing another on Sunday is worse even than Cashner’s Sunday strike percentage (24 in 51), shouldn’t get another bite at the apple this season. Starting Owings and batting him leadoff was just as off-the-wall as it seemed, even understanding the logic behind not disrupting your whole lineup to give Betts a day off.

The solace, perhaps, comes later. It’s a sport of ebbs and flows, of adjustments and counter adjustments, and this season is merely the latest reminder. Cora knows that better than we do, but maybe it’s easy to let a little bit slide when your first season was as a bench guy for a world champion and your second was a magic carpet cruise to another ring.

Steve Pearce. Nathan Eovaldi. Ryan Brasier. Brandon Phillips. Steven Wright. Heck, Joe Kelly in the playoffs. Cora won the trust of the room. He also won the extended love of the Baseball Gods, who rewarded him pinch-hitting Eduardo Nunez and relieving with all of his starters and everything else.

A year later, he’s got a team with an MLB-best seven wins by 10 runs and a negative run differential in the other 113 games, 18 starts of fewer than three innings, 22 blown saves, and a .500 mark at Fenway. Pearce flipped back from 2007 Mike Lowell to a 36-year-old who has played for seven teams and managed 100 games once in 13 years.

This time, career year Andrew Cashner turned back into regular Andrew Cashner.

It happens, in New York and Cleveland and San Francisco and everywhere else. It’s never always your turn, even if you have the talent. For the first time in a long time, Cora’s public comments felt like they reflected that a little on Sunday.

Owings didn’t deliver any hits, but there might be more value in hubris. There was definitely some walk-off hubris on Jersey Street as the buses headed for Logan.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sports News
Simone Biles nails historic triple-double en route to 6th U.S. gymnastics championship August 12, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Jakobi Meyers
Bill Belichick on Jakobi Meyers: 'He's got a long way to go in this league' August 12, 2019 | 12:02 PM
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval commented on being 'mocked many times for my weight' while with the Red Sox August 12, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Tom Brady s reacts to his teams first quarter touchdown.
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady had to say about selling his house August 12, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Los Angeles Angels' Hansel Robles celebrates striking out Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez to end the baseball game after 10 innings with a 5-4 win over the Red Sox, at Fenway Park, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to Angels in 10 innings, drop 11 of past 14 August 11, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Patriots
Patriots to add free and reduced-priced parking lots, but there’s a catch August 11, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Red Sox
Mike Trout hits 1st homer at Fenway, Los Angeles Angels rout Red Sox 12-4 August 10, 2019 | 7:49 PM
Carles Gil has nine goals on the season.
Soccer
Carles Gil converts late penalty kick, Revs tie Seattle Sounders 3-3 August 10, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher David Price delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees.
Red Sox
David Price said his wrist started 'feeling a lot better' August 10, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday.
Sports News
Simone Biles takes gymnastics to a new level. Again. August 10, 2019 | 1:21 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Jayson Tatum #34 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team looks to pass during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup August 10, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox bats sounded off Friday, but the bullpen shone too August 10, 2019 | 12:15 AM
In this file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL game.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly eager to play in the NFL again August 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Media
Patriots preseason opener draws strong TV ratings August 9, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham in his preseason debut against the Lions.
Patriots
What experts had to say about Jarrett Stidham's Patriots debut August 9, 2019 | 4:40 PM
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' first preseason game. August 9, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Red Sox
For Red Sox minor leaguer who lives in an RV, life is a wonderful road game August 9, 2019 | 4:18 PM
The Boston Celtics logo and Red Auerbach signature are seen on the TD Garden parquet floor before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' preseason schedule August 9, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against Mike Ford #38 of the Detroit Lions in a preseason game.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Jakobi Meyers be a contributor to the Patriots this year? August 9, 2019 | 2:20 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Patriots
Mojo Rawley discussed the WWE prospects of his friend Rob Gronkowski August 9, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Darnold Brady
Patriots
Jets' Sam Darnold cited 'competitive edge' as reason for not wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday August 9, 2019 | 10:18 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit.
patriots 31, lions 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason-opening win over the Lions August 9, 2019 | 6:58 AM
NFL
Kyler Murray sharp in brief debut as Cardinals edge Chargers August 9, 2019 | 2:15 AM
NFL
Daniel Jones throws TD in only series, Giants beat Jets August 9, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers impressive as Patriots rout Lions 31-3 August 9, 2019 | 12:16 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 8: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game after pitching eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on August 8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'It’s not as easy as he made it look tonight, I’ll tell you that' August 8, 2019 | 11:44 PM
01/11/14: Foxborough, MA: The Patritos Stephen Gostkowski booms a late first half punt. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports topic:Patriots-Colts
Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski jersey flub spells trouble August 8, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Red Sox
Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0 August 8, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Lions' wide receiver Jermaine Kearse reportedly suffered a broken leg playing against the Patriots.
Patriots
Kearse suffers broken leg vs. Patriots, report says August 8, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Red Sox
David Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist August 8, 2019 | 4:39 PM