Red Sox place Michael Chavis on IL with shoulder sprain

The season keeps getting worse for the Red Sox. Ahead of their pivotal three-game series against the Cleveland Indians Monday, the team announced Michael Chavis is headed to the injured list with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

Since being called up in April, Chavis provided a significant boost to the Sox’ lineup and infield in the absence of Mitch Moreland for some time and Steve Pearce. Chavis heads to the IL hitting .254 with 18 homers while also driving in 58. In the month of August, however, Chavis was hitting just .156 with a homer and 12 strikeouts in 34 plate appearances.

Additionally, righthanded reliever Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Pawtcuket. Pitcher Travis Larkins and infielder Marco Hernandez were recalled.