Red Sox send struggling Andrew Cashner to bullpen

It was just a month ago that the Red Sox thought Andrew Cashner would be a No. 5 starter who could get them over the hump. Yet a month later, the Sox have relegated Cashner to the bullpen.

He lasted just 1⅔ innings and 13 batters Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, and allowed three earned runs while walking five and hitting a batter. He is 1-4 with an 8.01 ERA in six starts with the Sox, has allowed seven homers, and opponents are hitting .339 against him.

“He understands,’’ manager Alex Cora said. “He knows where we’re at. He hasn’t pitched the way he pitched the last five or six [starts] with the Baltimore Orioles. Velocity-wise, you saw it, he’s 95-96 [miles per hour]. I told him, ‘You still can contribute. You still can help us out.’ ’’