Book excerpt: Inside the surprising rise and calamitous fall of the 2013-14 Red Sox

This article is adapted from Alex Speier’s book Homegrown: How the Red Sox Built a Champion from the Ground Up, to be published August 13 by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Speier is a baseball writer for the Boston Globe.

Coming into the season, the 2013 Red Sox were never a World Series favorite. But the team won 97 games, the AL East, and, eventually, the World Series. Contrast that with the 2014 team, which had high expectations but managed to win just 71 games. In Homegrown, Speier spins the tale of those two seasons.

Page 63: [Red Sox GM Ben] Cherington and the front office treated their internal forecasts with something of a grain of salt, recognizing the possibility of enormous divergence from such assumptions. After all, the actual results in 2011 and 2012 had not been kind to the Red Sox’ internal projections. “So much can happen during the season in a place like Boston to sort of push you away from the projections in either direction,” said Cherington. “It’s a unique place so if things are going well it might push a group towards achieving at even a higher level than we expected. If things are really not going well, it might be harder for a group to even achieve what could rationally be expected.” The Red Sox never considered stepping back from their commitment to try to win in 2013, but ambitions were measured. Wild-card aspirations seemed realistic, with at least a possibility of competing for the top of the American League East at a time when parity ruled the division, but after the humbling experience of 2012, no one was about to declare the Sox the team to beat.

While the front office was cautiously optimistic, the season the Red Sox were about to have was about to shock even the most optimistic of fans.

Pages 83-85: “Our team was supposed to be last place,” [Xander] Bogaerts reflected, still incredulous. “One hundred percent, man, we had not a good team.” But that team that wasn’t expected to be good was instead great. The things that made that team great were unusual, and hard to replicate. Members of the team understood that there had been a special alchemy involved in the sense of shared purpose in support of both the team and, in the aftermath of the Marathon bombings, the city. There was also, as Lucchino put it, “a lesson” in the shared sense of purpose of the front office and owners—dating to the previous year’s discussion of ‘Lessons Learned’—as well as in the sense of unity in the relationship between Farrell and Cherington, as well as [John]Farrell and the players. Still, there was an awareness that the underpinnings of the 2013 team’s remarkable success—an almost perfect succession of free-agent signings that yielded phenomenal impact from a typically inefficient market—would be difficult to impossible to replicate. Serendipity factored prominently in the fact that [Shane] Victorino, [Mike] Napoli, and J.D. Drew had all rebounded from career nadirs in 2012 to deliver something close to career-peak performances in 2013. As much as the Red Sox delighted in their charmed championship run, the team also recognized that sustainable long-term success depended on a different model, and on the growing integration of young players who would emerge as the team’s future stars. For that reason, the team seemed in many ways more optimistic about its prospects moving forward toward 2014 than it had entering the 2013 campaign. Bogaerts had arrived, and other players looked like they weren’t far behind, creating the sense that the team stood at the threshold of a bright future. At a time when the Yankees and Rays farm systems looked comparatively barren, a rival executive surmised that the Red Sox were poised to enjoy preeminence in the American League East for the next half decade. Though more measured in their assessments, the Red Sox acknowledged the glowing horizon. But privately, while there was reason to feel good about both the state and direction of the organization, Cherington understood that challenges loomed. The reigning champions would have to confront a period of coming transition as they moved from an unexpected championship in Phase One of Cherington’s blueprint to the period of integrating young players in Phase Two. “I remember thinking, ‘Okay, we’re into this phase now that I thought would be the most challenging of all the phases,’” recalled Cherington. “I don’t remember saying that publicly . . .[but] I remember thinking that. That was something internally we were looking at, thinking, ‘We’re in this period. We’re going to have to continue to hit it well in free agency and trades, extend the right players, and hopefully bring along the young players as fast as we can.’” As he navigated toward 2014, Cherington recognized the emergent menace on the horizon, but no one anticipated the size of the iceberg that the Red Sox were approaching

The Red Sox shocked everyone in 2013, but the surprises didn’t end there. In 2014 the Red Sox surprised the baseball world a second time, but not in the way the team would have wanted.