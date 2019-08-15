Exceptional seasons from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts going for naught

Rafael Devers, right, and Xander Bogaerts hit back to back home runs in the third inning Wednesday. –Tony Dejak/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET
By
5:17 PM

Playing nine innings while wondering if Chris Owings is the new Sean Berry …

1. You know what’s even more impressive than Rafael Devers’s current stats, which include league-leading totals in hits (160), doubles (43), RBIs (94), and total bases (283)? His projected stats over the full season, that’s what. Currently, the 22-year-old third baseman, who had eight straight hits at one point against Cleveland and is hitting .464 over his last seven games, projects to hit .327 with a .954 OPS, with 211 hits, 130 runs, 57 doubles, 33 homers, and 124 RBIs in 158 games this season. That is not just a great season for a Red Sox third baseman. That is not a just great season for a 22-year-old. That is a great season for just about any third baseman in the history of baseball.

Advertisement

2. Skeptical that Devers’s season is approaching that magnitude? Well, let baseball-reference.com be your guide. Per the site’s incredible Play Index, there have been just nine seasons in baseball history in which a player has had at least 50 doubles, 30 homers, 210 hits, and a .320 or higher batting average. The most recent player to do it was Matt Holliday for the 2007 Colorado Rockies (36 homers, 50 doubles, 216 hits, .340 average). He is one of the two Coors Field sluggers on the list, the other being 2000 Todd Helton. The most recent non-Rockies hitter to do it was Albert Pujols in ’03 with the Cardinals (43 homers, 51 doubles, 212 hits, .359 batting average).

3. When Fangraphs posted its annual trade value column in July, which considers production, age, potential, and contract status among its variables in ranking players that would have the most value in a trade, Devers came in 14th. That was five spots ahead of Xander Bogaerts, but behind the likes of Gleyber Torres (12th), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (10th), Juan Soto (6th), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (first). A month later, Devers should be higher on this list — at least ahead of No. 11, Walker Buehler, since pitchers are so high-risk. Which of those players would you trade him straight-up for? It’s a short list. I’d take him over Guerrero for sure.

Advertisement

4. While we’re having fun with projections, Bogaerts is on pace for 36 homers, 192 hits, 122 runs, a .308 average, and a .947 OPS. That’s pretty close to a sequel to arguably the best overall offensive season a Red Sox shortstop has ever had: Nomar Garciaparra’s 1998 season, when he hit .323 with 35 homers, 195 hits, 111 runs, and a .946 OPS at age 24. One could argue Garciaparra’s 1999 and 2000 seasons were better — he won back to back batting titles, hitting .359 and .372 — but he didn’t have quite the same home-run power in those two years. But Xandah is having a peak Nomah year, and peak Nomah years were awfully fun.

Buy Tickets

5. Of course, all of these enjoyable ways of providing context to Devers and Bogaerts’s excellent seasons also comes with some frustration, none of it their fault. The 2019 Red Sox offense has been exceptional, even if it hasn’t had the knack for timely hits like it did a year ago. They’re averaging 5.72 runs per game (second in the majors), up from an MLB-best 5.41 last year. Mookie Betts, for all of the frustrations he has endured this year, still leads the team in WAR (4.9). J.D . Martinez is on pace for 37 homers and a .943 OPS. If this team had any competent pitching at all, it would be one to admire rather than one that feels like a giant season-long what-if.

6. Not sure Brandon Workman has received enough credit for his outstanding season, so consider this an overdue tip of the cap to a pitcher who often seems like a one-man bullpen. Workman has been exceptional, allowing just 3.8 hits per nine innings (23 hits, 55 innings), while striking out 75, for a 12.3 K/9 rate. It was a long road back for a pitcher who was so dependable in the 2013 World Series run – he pitched just 10 games in 2015-16 after Tommy John surgery.

Advertisement

7. The line so far for Craig Kimbrel, exasperating Cubs closer: 14 games, 12.2 innings, 13 hits, 8 earned runs, 4 homers, 5.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP. I’ll say it again: The Red Sox’ mistake wasn’t letting him go (they paid for his prime, and shouldn’t overpay for his decline), but never finding adequate, experienced replacements for Kimbrel and Joe Kelly too. Gotta admit, though, that stat line would fit in well with the Red Sox’ bullpen he left behind.

8. For the first time this year, we can ask this question — “What are we supposed to make of Chris Sale?’’ — with a positive tone. The Sox have won his last two starts, and the combined stat line looks like vintage Sale: 14.2 innings, 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 25 strikeouts. I don’t know if this means he’s back — he did get hammered for 8 runs in 3.2 innings by the Yankees in his first start this month, so we need to see more. But it’s encouraging, and that’s better than what he’s usually provided during his enigmatic season.

9.Baseball-reference gives the Red Sox a 1.1 percent shot at making the playoffs and a 0.1 percent shot of winning the World Series. I suppose the optimists among us would quote Lloyd Christmas here from Dumb and Dumber: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?’’ But it feels like it should be a bigger chance coming off two wins in a three-game set against Cleveland. This much is sure: with their next 13 games against the Orioles, Phillies, Padres, Rockies, and Angels, the time for that overdue 10-game winning streak is now.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Sony Michel for the 2019 season August 15, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Lynchie'
After 37 years, Mike Lynch is signing off at Channel 5 August 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Little League
'Why say the Little League pledge before every game if it means nothing?' August 15, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Rafael Devers gave playoff-contending Cleveland fits for three days at Progressive Field.
Commentary
For all the roster science, it's simple lack of execution that's failed the Red Sox August 15, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said last season's Celtics 'had too many individual goals' August 15, 2019 | 9:25 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Kemba Walker (L) #26 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team talks with head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2019 USA Men's National Team before the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
As World Cup gets closer, Team USA is working on bonding August 14, 2019 | 8:07 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vrabel and Brady were teammates when Vrabel played for the Patriots. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
There was a lot of trash talk at the first Patriots-Titans joint practice August 14, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Brian Cashman
Police release video of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped at gunpoint August 14, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Rafael Devers hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Red Sox
Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1 August 14, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Patriots
Former Patriot Danny Etling claimed by Falcons August 14, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Media
'[Tuesday] is my last show here at NESN' August 14, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Maria Menounos visits the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriots Place.
TB12
Maria Menounos worked out at the TB12 Center August 14, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Tom Brady Eric Mamgnini
Patriots
A former Patriots coach zinged a vocal Tom Brady critic August 14, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady
GOAT
‘He is going to fall off a cliff’: How Tom Brady continues to defy an infamous ESPN prediction August 14, 2019 | 9:53 AM
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers throws to first base but not in time to get Cleveland Indians' Oscar Mercado during the seventh inning in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Red Sox
Rafael Devers sets record with 6 hits, 4 doubles August 14, 2019 | 12:41 AM
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting an RBI double in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Red Sox
Francisco Lindor's base-running gaffe helps Red Sox edge Indians 7-6 August 14, 2019 | 12:24 AM
College Sports
Boston College to retire Pete Mitchell’s jersey Nov. 9 August 14, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Boston, Ma, Jan. 5, 2018-Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff---NESN production of Bruins game. The view from a center ice camera.
Bruins
NESN hires new rinkside reporter August 13, 2019 | 11:08 PM
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck warms up during practice at the team's training camp in Westfield, Ind., Friday, July 26, 2019.
Colts
Andrew Luck to expected to miss preseason with ankle area injury August 13, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Red Sox
Chris Sale reaches 2,000 career strikeouts in record pace August 13, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Little League
Update: Little League International issues statement on sign-stealing allegations August 13, 2019 | 5:57 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
Here's where Patriots players stack up in fantasy football draft rankings August 13, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Tom Brady spraying rookies with a water hose during training camp practice.
Training Camp
Tom Brady hosed down the rookies during a training camp drill August 13, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Training Camp
Tom Brady: 'I think they just didn’t like the way the old helmet was working' August 13, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Eric Saubert
Eric Saubert
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Eric Saubert August 13, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Willie Mays slides into third, just under a tag from Frank Malzone, during the 1960 All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 13, 1960.
Sports Q
Which player in history do you wish had spent his prime with the Red Sox? August 13, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Tommy Grady
Sports News
Tom Grady was named MVP of this year's Arena Bowl. Yes, you read that right. August 13, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Danny Etling
The Patriots have reportedly waived Danny Etling August 13, 2019 | 11:32 AM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft
Tom Brady
An NFL analyst referenced 'The Departed' while discussing Tom Brady's contract situation August 13, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Boston, MA - 6/24/2018 - Runners make their way along the course during the BAA 10K race in Boston, MA, June 24, 2018. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local
A new study says Massachusetts runners are the fastest in the country August 13, 2019 | 5:00 AM