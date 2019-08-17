Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Baltimore Orioles, 4-0

Eduardo Rodriguez is 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in his last eight starts against Baltimore, the team that originally signed him.

Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
SHARE TWEET
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
August 17, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

The win came a few hours after Boston had to put ace lefty Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow. Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland and didn’t tell the team until Friday before he was sent for an MRI.

Trey Mancini had a double — his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit — for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.

Advertisement

Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season. He’s 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in his last eight starts against Baltimore, the team that originally signed him.

Devers’ two-run shot went into the Green Monster seats and made it 4-0 in the seventh. In his last four games, he’s 11 for 18 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Dombrowski said that in addition to the team’s doctors, Sale will also have the results looked at by orthopedist Dr. James Andrews, but probably not until Monday. Dombrowski wasn’t certain if Sale would visit Andrews.

“There’s going to be further evaluations,” Dombrowski said before the game. “We’re in a situation where I don’t know where it’s really going to take us at this point.”

Asher Wojciechowski (2-6) gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. In his only other career start against the Red Sox, he held them to one hit over 7 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 10 on July 21 at Camden Yards.

Brock Holt homered into Boston’s bullpen over the leaping bid by right fielder Anthony Santander leading off the fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a triple off the Monster and scored on Wojciechowski’s wild pitch.

TAKE A PEEK

Advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he frequently looks at the scoreboard to monitor teams Boston’s trying to catch in the AL’s wild-card race.

“Why not? That’s the way it is,” he said. “That’s part of baseball. Whoever says they don’t look, they’re lying. You always pay attention.”

They remained 6 ½ behind Tampa Bay, the second wild-card team.

LOOK OUT

Third-base umpire Joe West was hit on the right leg in foul territory by a hard grounder from Baltimore’s Richie Martin. West got a nice hand from the fans after they noticed he was OK.

LOOK AT THAT

Orioles CF Stevie Wilkerson made a leaping catch up against the wall on Mitch Moreland’s drive to end the fourth, falling to the track after the grab.

Buy Tickets

Wilkerson probably knew how Moreland felt after his grounder that was going up-the-middle for a hit was snared by SS Xander Bogaerts, who left slid before getting up and throwing to first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Promoted RHP Hunter Harvey from Triple-A Norfolk before the game after sending RHP Tom Eshelman there following Friday’s loss. Harvey, who has battled injuries since being selected with their first pick in 2013, made his major league debut, working a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and a walk.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (cyst, left wrist) was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday. The left-hander went on the 10-day IL on August 8. Cora didn’t have any news on how it went before the game.

UP NEXT

Orioles LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Sunday against Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.77).

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Julian Edelman in 2019 August 16, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady during Patriots practice on Aug. 15, 2019.
'Oh hell no'
Tom Brady had a strongly worded reply when asked about a coaching career August 16, 2019 | 9:42 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL in a blow to the Lakers, and his career August 15, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Chad Finn
Exceptional seasons from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts going for naught August 15, 2019 | 5:17 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) presents Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with a trophy before a combined NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Patriots
Tom Brady gives Mike Vrabel small trophy for Titans' win over Patriots August 15, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Sony Michel for the 2019 season August 15, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Lynchie'
After 37 years, Mike Lynch is signing off at Channel 5 August 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Little League
'Why say the Little League pledge before every game if it means nothing?' August 15, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Rafael Devers gave playoff-contending Cleveland fits for three days at Progressive Field.
Commentary
For all the roster science, it's simple lack of execution that's failed the Red Sox August 15, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said last season's Celtics 'had too many individual goals' August 15, 2019 | 9:25 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Kemba Walker (L) #26 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team talks with head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2019 USA Men's National Team before the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
As World Cup gets closer, Team USA is working on bonding August 14, 2019 | 8:07 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vrabel and Brady were teammates when Vrabel played for the Patriots. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
There was a lot of trash talk at the first Patriots-Titans joint practice August 14, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Brian Cashman
Police release video of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped at gunpoint August 14, 2019 | 5:24 PM