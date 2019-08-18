Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday

Chris Sale will visit Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday. –JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
By
3:40 PM

Chris Sale is scheduled to travel to Gulf Breeze, Fla., on Monday to have his left elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews.

Red Sox head athletic trainer Brad Pearson will join Sale on the trip.

“[Sale] just wants to make sure he has all the facts,’’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Sunday. “He wants to see where we’re at with it and all the opinions.’’

Sale was injured in his start against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday and was placed on the injured list on Saturday. The fear is he suffered a ligament tear that will require surgery. The Sox have not named a starter in Sale’s place for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 earned run average in 25 starts. The seven-time All-Star is 35-23 with a 3.08 ERA in three seasons with the Sox.

