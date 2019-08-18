Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation

Nathan Eovaldi’s return to the starting rotation was a head scratcher, and brief. –Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
August 18, 2019

Orioles third baseman Renato Núñez thought he was pitched ball four and looked to take his free base in the first inning of Sunday’s matinee at Fenway Park. But Núñez’s slow jog to first was quickly halted before it could begin, as home plate umpire Jansen Visconti deemed Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi’s 97.2 miles-per-hour fastball a strike.

So, instead, Núñez retook his spot in the batter’s box and proceeded to pummel Eovaldi’s very next pitch, a hanging curveball, over the Green Monster for a three-run homer.

“Boy, you hang it, they bang it,’’ color commentator Dennis Eckersley said on the NESN television broadcast.

Advertisement

The 415-foot blast was the most glaring of the several blemishes on Eovaldi’s showing — his first start in four months — and prompted pitching coach Dana LeVangie to visit the mound. Though manager Alex Cora said before the game he was hoping for 55–60 pitches from the 29-year-old righty, he pulled the plug after 43.

Eovaldi lasted just two innings, surrendering three hits and five earned runs. The offense bailed him out, mounting a 13-run rally, but the performance left much to be desired from a pitcher set to be a regular part of the rotation moving forward.

“I felt fine physically, but I was just all over the place,’’ Eovaldi said after his no-decision. “I wasn’t able to execute my pitches when I needed to. They needed me to go out there and go a little deeper in the game.’’

Signs of trouble emerged early.

Eovaldi’s second pitch of the afternoon was a 95.5 m.p.h. fastball that Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar pounded off the wall for a double. His third was a curveball ruled a wild pitch.

While velocity seemed to be a non-issue, Eovaldi walked three of the 11 batters he faced — all of which scored. He finished with 23 strikes in those 43 pitches, a 53.5 percent strike rate well below his season average of 63 percent.

Advertisement

“Location-wise, he was off,’’ Cora said. “Just one of those [days] that he wasn’t as effective or throwing pitches in the zone like he usually does.’’

Eovaldi had been used exclusively in relief since returning from the injured list on July 20. He said he doesn’t think the transition from the bullpen was a factor in his struggles on Sunday.

Since logging a 1.61 ERA during last year’s World Series run, the Red Sox winning five of his six appearances, Eovaldi has struggled. Before undergoing right elbow surgery in April, he posted a 6.00 ERA, and gave up six home runs in four starts. Sunday’s outing certainly didn’t help his case.

Buy Tickets

With ace Chris Sale’s elbow inflammation muddying his future, the Red Sox will need Eovaldi to channel some of his 2018 postseason energy for potentially 7–8 starts in their playoff push.

Cora noted he doesn’t plan to use Eovaldi in the bullpen this week; he is scheduled to start at the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

“He’ll be back in San Diego,’’ Cora said. “He’ll be OK.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox
Patriots
Patriots grant WR Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday August 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
In Connecticut, the Bruins plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.
Bruins
Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol August 18, 2019 | 1:24 PM
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Bidding was drawing to a close Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the basketball No. 23 Punahou School jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama. Obama the wore that number during the 1978-79 school year in Honolulu. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
National
Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 August 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman plots Hollywood takeover August 18, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Patriots
Here's what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut August 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
What Dave Dombrowski had to say about Chris Sale's elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Julian Edelman in 2019 August 16, 2019 | 2:50 PM