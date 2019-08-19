As a Chris Sale diagnosis looms, Rafael Devers offers plenty of comfort

The Red Sox third baseman is having a season unlike many, if any, we've ever seen.

Rafael Devers has two four-hit games in the last six days.
Rafael Devers has two four-hit games in the last six days. –Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
7:39 AM

COMMENTARY

Monday may prove the darkest day of recent Red Sox history, depending on what’s discovered and decided in the Pensacola suburbs. Chris Sale’s meeting with Dr. James Andrews could dismiss everyone’s worst fears, that the lefty tore an elbow ligament in his Tuesday start against the Indians, or it could determine that those 108 pitches will be the last Boston’s $145-million man will throw in a game until 2021.

It could change the direction of what was already going to be a critical winter, though starting pitching was always on the shopping list given Rick Porcello’s likely departure. It could be the final tip to change the person choosing that direction, given Dave Dombrowski’s Orioles-like 2018-19 offseason. It could absolutely change expectations for 2020, and have the Red Sox again feeling in the relative wilderness moments after a world championship.

Advertisement

Either way, Tuesday will return us to a different form of limbo. Both in the sense Alex Cora has no starting pitcher for the opener against Philadelphia and that, well, we really can’t formally sign the death certificate on the 2019 season until the Red Sox lose a couple more games, can we? Boston’s won five in a row after rescuing Sunday from the fire, and coming up next are two with the Phillies (at 64-60, as inconsistent and damaged as they are), three at sub-.500 San Diego, two at even-worse Colorado, and three against an Angels club we know is nothing special.

If you’re an unrelenting optimist, or even if you just play one for the press, you can convince yourself that’s a potentially fertile 10-game stretch.

“We do this for a month and a half,” Cora said after Friday’s win, Porcello offering hope that he’s finding something good, “we’re playing in October.”

Cleveland (74-51), Tampa (73-52) and Oakland (71-53) are all still safely clear of the 67-59 Red Sox, the Rays walking off Detroit on back-to-back days and the A’s taking 3 of 4 from pennant favorites Houston. Still, what was 8.5 games back with 41 to go is 6.5 with 36, thanks secondly to the maligned bullpen that kept the 5-0 sinkhole Nathan Eovaldi left from swallowing Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Thanks firstly, of course, to Rafael Devers. (Smartly not traded for Sale three years ago, says this observer!)

“Ten days ago or 15 days ago, we were talking about him chasing pitches and being in a slump,” said Cora, rightly noting his 22-year-old third baseman with the 1.125 OPS and 61 RBIs in his last 58 games opened August 2-for-22. “Now it seems like everything that’s in the zone, he’s hitting it hard. The quality of the at-bats is great.”

“He’s unbelievable,” said Mitch Moreland. “He hits everything. He just barrels everything.”

I probably got a bit carried away on Sunday afternoon, declaring Devers’s 2019 among the best seasons had by anyone in a Red Sox uniform not named Ted Williams. This 20-for-37, 8-doubles, 4-homers tear has Devers at a .976 OPS, good for seventh in the majors and second in the AL to Mike Trout’s greatest campaign yet — 41 homers and a 1.110 OPS, which isn’t bad for a guy only hitting .298.

Buy Tickets

The Red Sox have had 36 1.000-OPS seasons by batting title qualifiers. (Williams has 14 of them, including nine of the top 13.) They’ve had 40 position player seasons of at least 7.0 bWAR, with Mookie Betts’s MVP 2018 the second-best in team history at 10.9. First might be a mild surprise: Carl Yastrzemski’s Triple Crown 1967 (12.5), in which he also led the AL in runs and hits.

Devers won’t reach that company. He will, however, have 100 runs scored and 100 RBIs — he hit both those marks this weekend, joining Williams (in 1939 and 1940) as the only Red Sox to before turning 23.

The 46 doubles might become 60 the way he’s pulverizing everything — Devers’s 203 balls leaving the bat at better than 95 mph are 16 clear of Mookie Betts for the MLB lead — but let’s just grant him 50-something. The 27 home runs end up in the 30s, the 76 extra-base hits in the 90s, and the .332 batting average (third to DJ LeMahieu’s .339 and Michael Brantley’s .335) settles in the .320s.

Advertisement

That pick six — 100 runs, 100 RBIs, 50 doubles, 30 home runs, 90 extra-base hits, and a .320 average — pops up just 16 times in MLB history. A Red Sox has never done it. Exactly one guy who wasn’t yet 23 has: Alex Rodriguez in 1996.

Something of a cherrypick, of course. Babe Ruth hit all but the doubles requirement six times. Williams had 80 extra-base hits five times, but never 90; Jimmie Foxx (1938) and David Ortiz (2004) are the only Red Sox to ever get there. Some slight tweaks and dozens of great years flow in.

That’s also the point, though. This isn’t a year like any we’ve seen, built on overwhelming hard contact to all fields, against all stuff. And it doesn’t even account for Devers’s defensive evolution, his 18 errors belying in-season improvement (eight of those came in April) and the advanced metrics. Fangraphs has him slightly below average among third basemen versus last year’s full-on yikes.

Just as critical, it’s a year completely beyond our expectations. The Red Sox names on these lists? Williams, Ortiz, Ramirez, Vaughn, Boggs, Martinez, Betts? Most of them were established stars playing like stars.

Devers hit .240 last season and hit Chipotle harder. Per Baseball Savant, he has a higher average on balls out of the zone in 2019 (.256) than he had on balls in the zone in 2018 (.252). He was 109th in hard-hit contact last year, not runaway first. Though Cora predicted a 30-homer, 100-RBI season from Devers before 2018, there were prospects Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis in camp, looming as possibilities.

Devers had already gotten the message by then. His offseason work with a nutritionist showed by January. His focus on his defense, especially after a critical error in Chicago the first week of May, paid dividends. And his offense has scarcely wavered: .385 in the spring, .351 in a 40-hit May, .358 in a 9-homer July, and on toward the annals of Red Sox history. It’s rapidly growing from an all-time season for a 22-year-old to one without an age requirement.

In a season that has in so many ways failed to meet expectations, he has exceeded even the rosiest. This kind of success at a young age doesn’t always equate to a Hall of Fame career. But that’s a worry for far down the line.

Today’s already loaded in that regard. Devers offers a glimmer of present hope as we begin a day of waiting, and hoping for the best.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation August 18, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Golf
Phil Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel August 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday August 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
In Connecticut, the Bruins plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.
Bruins
Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol August 18, 2019 | 1:24 PM
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Bidding was drawing to a close Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the basketball No. 23 Punahou School jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama. Obama the wore that number during the 1978-79 school year in Honolulu. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
National
Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 August 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman plots Hollywood takeover August 18, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Patriots
Here's what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut August 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
What Dave Dombrowski had to say about Chris Sale's elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM