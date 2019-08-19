Chris Sale reportedly will not need Tommy John surgery

Red Sox starter Chris Sale will not need surgery, according to ESPN. Sale had his injured left elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday.

Sale was placed on the injured list retroactive to Wednesday with what the team said was inflammation in his elbow based on the results of an MRI taken at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sale has not been available to reporters since the Sox placed him on the injured list on Saturday.

Sale is 6-11 with a 4.40 earned run average in 25 starts. The seven-time All-Star is 35-23 with a 3.08 ERA in three seasons with the Sox.

