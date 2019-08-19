Red Sox release 2020 spring training schedule

The Red Sox will open their 2020 spring training schedule Feb. 21 with a game against Northeastern at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., before launching into a 34-game schedule against major league teams.

With the Atlanta Braves now playing in North Port, Fla., after moving from Orlando, the Sox will play 25 games either in Fort Myers or less than an hour away.

The Sox have 17 games at home, three against the Twins in Fort Myers, two against Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla., and three against the Braves in North Port.

The Sox host the Yankees Feb. 29 and play the Yankees in Tampa March 3. The only trip to the east coast of Florida will be March 14-15 to play the Astros in West Palm Beach and the Cardinals in Jupiter.

The Sox close out the preseason at home March 24 against the Braves, then start the regular season at Toronto March 26.