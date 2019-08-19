These Red Sox are reminiscent of some other underachievers

Kason Gabbard went 1-3 in seven appearances for the 2006 Red Sox. –barry chin/globe staff file
SHARE TWEET
By
3:18 PM

Just 36 games remain in the regular season for the Red Sox, and in some sense we’re still figuring out exactly what they are.

After Rafael Devers’s “Jump on my back, boys’’ performance in a comeback from a 6-0 hole against the Orioles Sunday, they have won five in a row, and per baseball-reference.com, their odds of reaching the playoffs have increased to . . . well, just 2.8 percent. But that’s more than double their odds a week ago. It’s not exactly hope, but it’s something.

Over on the bummer side of the ledger, they fell behind, 6-0, to the Orioles, which no team should do unless it is trying to get relegated to the Pacific Coast League. And Chris Sale is getting his sore left elbow checked out by Dr. James Andrews, with a determination of its condition hovering over not just this season, but next.

Advertisement

(A few days ago, someone asked on Twitter what word or phrase you’d eliminate from sports if you could. My initial answer was “Talk about . . .,’’ which is such a lazy way for a reporter to ask a question that it’s not even a question. But perhaps the choice should be the ever-ominous “he will visit with Dr. Andrews.’’)

While the Red Sox’ final standing is still to be determined, we can already deduce what they are not. These are not the insubordinate and unprofessional 2011 Red Sox who buried themselves in a heap of beer cans and chicken bones in an epic September collapse.

They are not the 2014 Red Sox, a collection of veterans who, so inspirational in unison the championship season before, became so surly in their struggles that, as colleague Alex Speier details in his revelatory new book, it made Mookie Betts’s first taste of the big leagues an unpleasant one.

They are not the 2001 Red Sox, who had Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, about 20 aging players who thought they were as good as they once were (they weren’t), and a smug, dipstick interim manager in Joe Kerrigan who thought he knew better than both of them.

Advertisement

This year’s Red Sox may be frustrating and disappointing on the field, but they are not unlikable as a whole, like some of those aforementioned failures of roster construction and ego management. It’s essentially the same core of players that led the Red Sox to the most drama-free championship they’ll ever have less than a full year ago. Do not mistake a lack of results for effort; we already know these guys care. Sometimes we forget how hard baseball can be.

While this Red Sox team is still scripting its final act, there are elements to it that do remind me of some teams and seasons from the franchise’s past — just not those miserable aforementioned ones. This is not that bad, and there’s still that slim chance (2.8 percent!) that it gets much better, especially if they continue to navigate this stretch of mediocre to lousy opponents as they should.

Buy Tickets

A few teams of the past that share some characteristics, traits and plot twists with this one:

■  2006: The obvious connection is that each team suffered a brutal August sweep by the Yankees that felt like the death knell at the time. It was in ’06; the Yankees pummeled the Sox in a five-game set from August 18-21, and the Sox eventually finished 11 games back.

These Red Sox lost four straight in New York Aug. 2-4, but they have gone 8-4 since, so right now that series still foreshadows only a finish shy of the playoffs. That ’06 team endured many more serious concerns than this team: Jon Lester was diagnosed with cancer in August, David Ortiz missed time with a heart issue, and there were far more injuries overall.

The most vivid comparison to me is both teams’ unexpected reliance on pitchers that never were supposed to have a role. The Andrew Cashner/Ryan Weber/Brian Johnson roles in ’06 were played by the likes of Jason Johnson, Kevin Jarvis, and Kason Gabbard.

Advertisement

■  1977: The current Sox have a terrific lineup led by Devers, Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez, one that is second in the majors in runs. The pitching? Uh, well, that’s why they are where they are, isn’t it?

The ’77 Sox had a similar construction, though they were a more complete team, winning 97 games and finishing 2½ games back of the Yankees. Their lineup, which had five players with at least 26 homers (Jim Rice led the way with 39) and eight with 14 or more, was ferocious.

But Don Zimmer never knew much more about pitching beyond that he couldn’t hit it in his playing days, and the Red Sox’ leading winner was reliever Bill Campbell, with 13 victories.

Also of note: Both had mashing young third baseman. Pretty sure Devers is going to have a longer run than Butch Hobson (30 homers, 112 RBIs in ’77), a favorite at this address. He’s already provided three times more WAR this year (5.2) than Hobson did in his Red Sox career (1.7).

■  2002: This team was frustrating and immensely likable at once. It featured an incredible amount of high-end talent: Pedro, Manny, Nomar, free-agent signee Johnny Damon, late-season pickup Cliff Floyd, 20-game winner and team WAR leader Derek Lowe.

But general manager Dan Duquette, just as Dave Dombrowski did with this year’s Sox, left some unfilled voids on the roster that ultimately haunted them in the end.

They won 93 games despite Frank Castillo going 6-15 with a 5.07 ERA in 23 starts and Tony Clark hitting 3 homers with a .556 OPS in 90 games as the first baseman before Floyd arrived.

This team missed the playoffs, but after the misery of the ’01 Kerrigan/Mike Lansing/Dante Bichette crew, it was a breath of fresh air, with Damon, Carlos Baerga, and 43-year-old Rickey Henderson bringing charisma and camaraderie to the roster.

There would be heartbreak to come in ’03, but beautiful days beyond that, and ’02 set the stage. There are more good things to come for this current core of Red Sox too, even if they don’t come around this season.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Red Sox
Chris Sale reportedly will not need Tommy John surgery August 19, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Celtics
Bob Cousy discussed politics, race, and Bill Russell in NBA.com Q&A August 19, 2019 | 4:53 PM
WEEI logo
Media
WEEI's Alex Reimer is leaving sports radio to work in politics August 19, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Kliff Kingsbury (left) with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in June, 2004.
Patriots
Kliff Kingsbury talked about what he learned under Bill Belichick August 19, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Craig Kimbrel pitched — and is mocked — during the MLB's Little League Classic game Sunday.
MLB
A bunch of Little Leaguers mocked Craig Kimbrel's unusual pre-pitch pose August 19, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon has the ball in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady. The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots place Josh Gordon on non-football injury list August 19, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Pete Carroll Tom Brady
NFL
Pete Carroll explained why Tom Brady is one of his 'heroes' August 19, 2019 | 9:22 AM
Rafael Devers has two four-hit games in the last six days.
As a Chris Sale diagnosis looms, Rafael Devers offers plenty of comfort
As a Sale diagnosis looms, Devers offers Red Sox comfort August 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation August 18, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Golf
Phil Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel August 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday August 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
In Connecticut, the Bruins plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.
Bruins
Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol August 18, 2019 | 1:24 PM
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Bidding was drawing to a close Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the basketball No. 23 Punahou School jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama. Obama the wore that number during the 1978-79 school year in Honolulu. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
National
Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 August 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman plots Hollywood takeover August 18, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Patriots
Here's what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut August 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
What Dave Dombrowski had to say about Chris Sale's elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM