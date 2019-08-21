Red Sox notebook: David Price to test ailing wrist in bullpen session

David Price is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 21 starts for the Red Sox this season. –Adam Hunger/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
August 21, 2019

The Red Sox’ plan when it comes to David Price’s eventual return to the rotation is not wait-and-see.

It’s more like see, and then hopefully not have to wait much longer.

Price, who has been on the injured list because of a cyst on his left (pitching) wrist since Aug. 8, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

“Then we’ll decide where to go after that,’’ said manager Alex Cora. “Let’s wait for him [Thursday], for him to throw it, and we’ll talk about it after the game.’’

In May, Price missed nearly three weeks because of tendinitis in his pitching elbow. Sidelined on May 2, he returned on May 20 against the Blue Jays, throwing 67 pitches in five innings in a 12-2 Red Sox win. He did not require a rehab appearance before his return.

Advertisement

Cora said he wasn’t sure at this point whether a minor-league rehabilitation assignment was in the cards for Price.

“We don’t know yet,’’ Cora said. “When he went to Toronto, he didn’t need one and he was fine.’’

Price threw a bullpen session Tuesday and came away encouraged, Cora said.

“It went well,’’ said Cora. “Very aggressive. Location was better. [He] threw the cutter, too. So that’s why we have one more [Thursday] and then we’ll decide what we do.’’

The Red Sox are officially in desperation mode, having entered Wednesday 6½ games behind the Rays for the second American League wild-card spot with 35 games remaining. They trailed the A’s by 6 games.

With Chris Sale sidelined at least four to six weeks because of inflammation in his left elbow, the Red Sox almost certainly would require a strong finish from Price to have any chance at a postseason berth.

Price is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has pitched just 105⅓ innings — fourth on the team – while allowing 108 hits and 31 walks with 126 strikeouts.

Spitballing ideas

Cora, asked about Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s recent comments that Major League Baseball should consider implementing a mercy rule — meaning a team is declared the winner if it leads by a certain margin at a certain point in the game — instead kicked around a couple of other possible solutions to the relative epidemic of position players pitching in blowouts.

Advertisement

The ideas may not have been practical, but they were interesting.

“We have some other ways to avoid that [the mercy rule],’’ Cora said. “We were talking about, between players and coaches, and when they bring the position player, it puts the team that is up in a bad spot.

“Somebody said if you bring in a position player, let’s say on Tuesday, the next day, you have to bring a position player for three hitters. If you wave the white flag on Tuesday, then a position player has to face three hitters the next day.’’

Cora wasn’t done with his results of the brainstorm.

Buy Tickets

“And the other [idea] is if you bring a position player in the eighth, like he goes two innings against your offense — and this is not going to happen, well the other one either — the team that brings the position player, your offense doesn’t get to swing the bat. The only way you can beat the opposition is walking. Because you waved the white flag [by bringing in a position player to pitch].’’

A reporter mentioned that the players’ union might not be copacetic with those ideas.

“Yeah, but — yeah. I can’t,’’ said Cora, resisting further elaboration. “I’m not going to get into it like my ESPN broadcasting days.’’

Coaches clinic

Wednesday was the second and final day of the 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

One of the highlights of the telethon was a conversation among the four coaches of Boston’s main professional sports franchises on WEEI’s afternoon “OMF’’ program.

Advertisement

Cora, the Celtics’ Brad Stevens, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, and Bill Belichick (calling in from Patriots headquarters in Foxborough) talked about what they gain from talking to each other and what makes the respective franchises successful.

Cora said he appreciates the bond the coaches have built with each other over the years.

“Brad, he’s been to spring training twice. He’s been very positive about our situation. Bruce, he asked me for advice about hockey before the Stanley Cup. We don’t play hockey back home [in Puerto Rico], I told him. Bill, obviously, there’s not much to say there. His career has been amazing. What they do on a yearly basis is very impressive. And he keeps going.

“To be able to talk to them and listen to them, their takes about other stuff — the market, the media, the day-in and day-out of our jobs — it was a good experience.’’

On the road again

Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 4.10 ERA) will start Friday as planned in the first game of the Red Sox’ series against the Padres in San Diego. And Cora confirmed that Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 6.69 ERA) will get the start Saturday night . . . From the Too Little, Too Late Dept.: Since July 24, the Red Sox bullpen owns the lowest ERA (2.77) and opponent average (.202).

Groome returns to action

Jay Groome, the Red Sox’ first-round pick in 2016 who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2018, returned to game action Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox. The lefthander, who had not pitched in a live game since August 2017, touched 95 miles per hour on his fastball.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward huddle during the second half of game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Commentary
The Celtics will probably be worse this year. Here's why I'm OK with that. August 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Bryce Harper silenced his Fenway critics with one swing of his bat August 22, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas August 21, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Jonathan and Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft talked about connecting 'good friend' Jay-Z and the NFL August 21, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Celtics
For the Celtics, Team USA training is a preseason bonus August 21, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall drives into Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Gamblers have bet more money on Tacko Fall than Zion Williamson for Rookie of the Year August 21, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Foxborough 08/20/19 The Patriots held practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field. QB Tom Brady rears back to make a pass. Photo by
Patriots
Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners August 21, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck explained his 'frustration' after last season August 21, 2019 | 9:29 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
Jay-Z has 'moved past kneeling.' Some NFL players have a problem with that. August 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird attends the NBA draft combine in Chicago. A museum is being planned to tell the story of Bird, an Indiana native. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Larry Bird
Larry Bird wants mural changed, 'doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy' August 21, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Patriots
Demaryius Thomas removed from PUP list August 21, 2019 | 5:15 AM
Josh Gordon at Patriots practice on Aug. 8, 2019.
Patriots
What fantasy experts are saying about Josh Gordon August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rookie Jake Bailey beat out Ryan Allen for the starting punter job. Here's what his teammates had to say about it. August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning.
Sports
Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2 August 20, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Stephen Gostowski Ryan Allen Patriots Kickers
Patriots
Patriots officially cut Ryan Allen August 20, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry at Patriots practice on July 31.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact? August 20, 2019 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmet August 20, 2019 | 5:03 PM
8.3.1986114320_Sports_Revolution New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell holds the NFL Super Bowl Championship Lombardi Trophy before the MLS soccer game between the New England Revolution and the Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, March 25, 2017. The Revs defeated Minnesota United 5-2. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell detailed his 'break up' with football in new short film August 20, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Brighton, MA--02/11/2019--Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward shoots three-pointers during practice at the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: celticspractice Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward discussed injuries, Kyrie Irving, and the upcoming season August 20, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0), Aron Baynes, and Terry Rozier (12) confront Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins and Tatum received double technical fouls on the play.
Celtics
Aron Baynes alludes to Jayson Tatum's 'superstar' potential in ESPN interview August 20, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Patriots
This is the most intriguing group of Patriots receivers since 2010 August 20, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Bill Belichick in August, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about Jakobi Meyers and Chase Winovich in WEEI interview August 20, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Chris Sale's 2019 season ended on Aug. 13, pulled in the middle of the seventh inning against the Indians in Cleveland.
chris sale
Chris Sale and Jon Lester intertwined? The Red Sox best hope so. August 20, 2019 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady Josh Gordon
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about Josh Gordon's return August 20, 2019 | 9:04 AM
United States' Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd at the end of the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Rapinoe did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe discusses politics, family and her father's support of Trump: 'I don't get it' August 20, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
NFL
Antonio Brown files second grievance against NFL over his helmet August 20, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Media
Here are the guests scheduled for this week’s Jimmy Fund Radio telethon August 20, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Jimmy Garappolo
Jimmy Garappolo shaky in return from torn ACL August 20, 2019 | 12:55 AM
Foxborough MA - 8-19-2019 - The New England Patriots held a practice session as preparations for Thursday night's exhibition game vs. Carolina continued. Newly reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon (wearing backwards white cap) was on the field and is pictured smiling as he was taking part in the pre practice stretching drills. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here's what happened during Josh Gordon's return to Foxborough August 19, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Chris Sale smiles in the dugout after completing his outing.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Chris Sale for rest of regular season August 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM