It took the Red Sox 12 minutes to finish their suspended game against the Royals

Spoiler: They won 5-4 on a Brock Holt walk-off.

Boston's Brock Holt celebrates his game-winning RBI single during the 10th inning of a game that was suspended by rain with the scored tied on Aug. 8 and continued at Fenway Park Thursday. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
GETHIN COOLBAUGH
AP,
2:01 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Brock Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Thursday to complete the weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7.

The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning. Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria was facing a 2-1 count against Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor.

Play resumed 14 days, 14 hours and 18 minutes later at 1:05 p.m. when Taylor (1-1) lobbed a ball to Nick Dini, who pinch hit for Viloria and lined out to first base.

Advertisement

Ryan O’Hearn struck out and pinch hitter Bubba Starling grounded out to end the Royals’ inning. Starling took the spot of nine-hole hitter Billy Hamilton, who went 2 for 4 with a strikeout on Aug. 8 but was designated for assignment on Aug. 16.

Christian Vazquez doubled to center field after Andrew Benintendi struck out looking to lead off Boston’s 10th. Richard Lovelady (0-3) intentionally walked pinch hitter Sam Travis before Holt singled on a line drive to left field to score Chris Owings, who was pinch running for Vazquez.

The official time of game was 3:48, with only 12 minutes being played Thursday.

Viloria’s two-run single in the third inning on Aug. 7 gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead. J.D. Martinez tied it with a two-run homer in the fourth and Xander Bogaerts’ two-run double made it 4-2 in the fifth.

Whit Merrifield singled in a run in the sixth and Nicky Lopez doubled in the seventh to knot the score at 4. Play was eventually stopped at 10:47 p.m. and the game was officially suspended at 12:36 a.m.

Before Thursday, Boston’s most recent suspended game was April 16, 2010, at home against Tampa Bay and resumed the following day. Kansas City’s last suspended game, an Aug. 31, 2014, home contest versus Cleveland, was completed on Sept. 22, 2014.

Advertisement

FREE BASEBALL

Fans under 18 were allowed into Fenway Park for free and a $5 admission fee for adults was to be donated to the Jimmy Fund. Early arrivers were allowed to walk around the warning track on the field and concessions were sold at a discounted price.

NO DAYS OFF

Both teams forfeited an off day to finish the game. The Royals flew in from Baltimore on Wednesday night after dropping two of three games to the Orioles. The Red Sox already were home after losing on back-to-back days to Philadelphia.

JIMMY FUNDED

The 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon took place Tuesday and Wednesday and featured the stories of cancer patients, doctors and researchers during both game broadcasts. A two-day total of $3,471,104 was raised to support nearby Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Buy Tickets

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Jake Newberry was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before the game. RHP Kyle Zimmer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. . RHP Jesse Hahn (UCL sprain in right elbow) began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Royals on Wednesday.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left wrist cyst) was scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Thursday but was not spotted on the field before the game. Manager Alex Cora said the team would decide on a course of action afterward.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jakob Junis (8-11, 4.78 ERA) seeks his ninth straight start of at least six innings when Kansas City opens a three-game series Friday in Cleveland.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 4.10) makes his first career start against the Padres as Boston begins a three-game set Friday in San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession August 22, 2019 | 12:54 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Patriots
What experts are saying about Thursday's Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Chris Owings failing to deliver in the eighth on Wednesday was almost expected. His high-profile teammates failing to has been less so.
Red Sox
The Red Sox' offense is part of the problem, too August 22, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick and Brad Stevens in 2017.
Sports News
Bill Belichick, Bruce Cassidy, Alex Cora and Brad Stevens spoke together in rare gathering August 22, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward huddle during the second half of game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Commentary
The Celtics will probably be worse this year. Here's why I'm OK with that. August 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Olympics
Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have $60,000 August 22, 2019 | 1:35 AM
Red Sox
'There were some hecklers — I don’t know who they were — but they were on him pretty good' August 22, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora makes costly decision in loss to Phillies August 22, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Red Sox
David Price to test ailing wrist in bullpen session August 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas August 21, 2019 | 5:28 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the Boston College Eagles and Northern Illinois Huskies game during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn and Boston College agree to home-and-home series August 21, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan and Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft talked about connecting 'good friend' Jay-Z and the NFL August 21, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Celtics
For the Celtics, Team USA training is a preseason bonus August 21, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall drives into Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Gamblers have bet more money on Tacko Fall than Zion Williamson for Rookie of the Year August 21, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Foxborough 08/20/19 The Patriots held practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field. QB Tom Brady rears back to make a pass. Photo by
Patriots
Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners August 21, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck explained his 'frustration' after last season August 21, 2019 | 9:29 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
Jay-Z has 'moved past kneeling.' Some NFL players have a problem with that. August 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird attends the NBA draft combine in Chicago. A museum is being planned to tell the story of Bird, an Indiana native. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Larry Bird
Larry Bird wants mural changed, 'doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy' August 21, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Patriots
Demaryius Thomas removed from PUP list August 21, 2019 | 5:15 AM
Josh Gordon at Patriots practice on Aug. 8, 2019.
Patriots
What fantasy experts are saying about Josh Gordon August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rookie Jake Bailey beat out Ryan Allen for the starting punter job. Here's what his teammates had to say about it. August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Boston coaches on what makes Belichick, Patriots successful: ‘They are on one page’ August 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning.
Sports
Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2 August 20, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Stephen Gostowski Ryan Allen Patriots Kickers
Patriots
Patriots officially cut Ryan Allen August 20, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry at Patriots practice on July 31.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact? August 20, 2019 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmet August 20, 2019 | 5:03 PM
8.3.1986114320_Sports_Revolution New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell holds the NFL Super Bowl Championship Lombardi Trophy before the MLS soccer game between the New England Revolution and the Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, March 25, 2017. The Revs defeated Minnesota United 5-2. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell detailed his 'break up' with football in new short film August 20, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Brighton, MA--02/11/2019--Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward shoots three-pointers during practice at the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: celticspractice Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward discussed injuries, Kyrie Irving, and the upcoming season August 20, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0), Aron Baynes, and Terry Rozier (12) confront Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins and Tatum received double technical fouls on the play.
Celtics
Aron Baynes alludes to Jayson Tatum's 'superstar' potential in ESPN interview August 20, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Patriots
This is the most intriguing group of Patriots receivers since 2010 August 20, 2019 | 12:17 PM