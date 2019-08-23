Roger Clemens shared his thoughts on the Red Sox not retiring his number

"It’s not going to change how great I was here."

Former Red Sox pitcher Roger "Rocket" Clemens has a successful career with the team, and has the tied-record for the most wins in Boston. Still, Clemens' jersey is not retired nor has he had enough votes for a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame. –Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld
Roger Clemens doesn’t have his Red Sox jersey number retired, but he’s moving past it.

In a piece by the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, the former Red Sox pitcher expressed his sentiments about the situation during a charity baseball game Thursday. Historically, the Red Sox have retired the numbers only of players who have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. However, they’ve made exceptions for players such as David Ortiz, whose  No. 34 was retired in 2017 without a Hall nod.  Regardless, Clemens believes that the legacy of his career lives on without any of the accolades.

“It’s not going to change how great I was here,’’ he told the Globe. “It was just meant to be that I’m tied with Cy Young for wins [354] in Boston.”

Clemens also talked to Shaughnessy about his Hall of Fame snub to date.

“I never played to make the Hall of Fame,” he said. “My first couple of years I played to make a good living for my family. And after that, to win championships, which I was able to do. As far as Cooperstown, there’s a bunch of cool stuff of mine that is in there, and if they look at facts and do all that, they would know exactly where I stood.’’

“It’s voted on, so I have zero control. I appreciate the guys that look at the facts that have a vote. It’s a shame that not everybody looks at facts.”

