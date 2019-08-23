Thursday, for better or worse, was the best 12 minutes of the 2019 Red Sox season

The players loved it. The fans loved it. And given the realities of this year, that's good enough.

Wally the Green Monster, Brock Holt, and thousands of Red Sox faithful celebrated on a brief Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Wally the Green Monster, Brock Holt, and thousands of Red Sox faithful celebrated on a brief Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET
By
8:45 AM

COMMENTARY

Allow me to echo what plenty of others are also telling you this Friday morning: Thursday at Fenway Park will go down as the highlight of a busted season. Which is, clearly, a reminder of just how busted this chase to repeat has been, but also that even in this sporting golden age, there can be significant moments of joy and successes in years without playoffs, never mind championships.

“That was probably the most fun I think probably all of us have had playing baseball,” said Brock Holt, who finished a 12-minute 10th inning with a game-winning double and, as he evaded his celebrating teammates, an impromptu slide across home plate.

Advertisement

“To me, it was the best crowd we had the whole year,” said third-base coach Carlos Febles. “A day like this, they show up, it’s awesome for the players. The players were excited to have so many kids in the stands.”

A better team than these Red Sox would have put down the putrid Kansas City Royals in nine innings on Aug. 7, but their inability to do so (combined with a significant rain storm) created something wonderful for thousands of New Englanders. For $10, a couple subway tickets, and a $1 bag of popcorn — I gave up on the $1 Fenway Franks when there were still 150 people ahead of me after 20 minutes in line — my wife and I took our son to his first game at Fenway.

Now, look. Our son is 3. He can identify a baseball game versus a hockey game. He recognizes the Green Monster and Fenway Park, but thinks every player on every team is either Mookie Betts or J.D. Martinez, and spent the moments after Holt’s heroics repeatedly screaming “YOU CAN DO IT, WALLY!” at the flag-waving mascot for reasons I’m not entirely clear on. He had as much fun riding the T all day as he did anything else.

Advertisement

There were thousands of him, his age and older, in the park on Thursday, though — 6,015 by the team’s count, joined by 9,125 adults who paid the $5 to the Red Sox Foundation and 1,301 with their tickets from Aug. 7 for a more than healthy 16,441. They got a chance to walk the warning track before the 12 minutes of play, sit wherever they wanted during the 12 minutes, and run the bases after them.

I don’t know if it made any of them fans for life. I feel like winning four World Series in 15 years is probably a more effective strategy in that regard. I just know that it was a wonderful day at an increasingly inaccessible ballpark, and that it reminded me of a similar circumstance 25 years ago this summer, when Boston was gifted an extra Red Sox series less than a month before the 1994 strike.

Fenway Park, Young Fans from July 22, 1994
A much younger clientele than normal mans the front row at Fenway Park on July 22, 1994. —File/Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Buy Tickets

Four fiberglass ceiling tiles fell inside Seattle’s Kingdome in the hours before the Mariners’ July 19 game, forcing the stadium to be closed, ultimately, until November. (Two workers were killed in an August crane accident, the tragedy further slowing repairs.) The Mariners initially suggested their home games be moved to a nearby minor-league stadium or a neutral site on the West Coast, but that was quickly vetoed for a multitude of reasons — scheduling conflicts, the lack of precedent for major-league games in minor-league parks, the desire for the games to have a real home team, etc.

So the sub-.500 Mariners hit the road for what would’ve been a road trip in excess of two months, but ended up just 13 extra games when the season was scrapped on Aug. 12.

The similarly sub-.500 Red Sox were the next scheduled opponent in Seattle following the collapse, slated to cap a road trip with four games there July 21–24. Thus, Boston had 24 hours to accommodate their surprise visitors and came up with a quick solution: $10 general-admission tickets for three days of games — a 5:55 p.m. start on Friday the 22nd, a rare single-admission doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd, and a 1:05 Sunday matinee — on sale starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday the 21st.

Advertisement

The Globe reported 5,000 seats for each day were sold in the first 24 hours at a time when mail-in ticket orders and physically going to the Fenway box office were a thing. Attendances were respectable given the circumstances: 11,776 for Friday’s game, 17,168 for the doubleheader, and 22,411 for Sunday. The Friday crowd was Fenway’s smallest since April 1986, but the last one topped seven scheduled Red Sox weekday home dates that year, a time when 30,000-plus per night was no guarantee.

Randy Johnson mowed through 11 Red Sox in winning the Friday opener, in which Alex Rodriguez — who made his MLB debut at Fenway that July 8 — scored twice and made the first two of four errors he’d make in the series. The teams split on Saturday, with Ken Griffey Jr. slugging the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning of the nightcap. (A literal usage, but more on that in a minute.) Roger Clemens dominated on the Sunday, winning 8-2 before a crowd he glowingly declared “one of the noisiest” he’d ever played in front of.

In that Saturday crowd? Your author at age 14, despite having been laid up for most of the week prior with chicken pox. I certainly wasn’t going to miss an opportunity like this on account of a few scabs, so I hitched up with my best friend’s family for the 100-mile drive east from the Springfield suburbs, posting up in the box seats on the left-field line and so enamored with getting to go wherever I wanted (in the lower bowl), I probably burned through a whole roll of film before the first game even started.

As befitting most teenagers, I didn’t entirely appreciate how special it all was in the moment. For one thing, it wasn’t until years later, looking at the box scores, I realized I’d seen one of the last outings of Goose Gossage’s Hall of Fame career — he threw the last inning of the opener, and made only six more appearances before the strike and his retirement the following April. I was there, like most, to see Griffey and the ballpark.

I only saw his game-winning homer (slugged amid the taunts of some kids in the crowd for being hitless to that point) on TV, though. The Saturday doubleheader included three rain delays and didn’t finish until just after 10 p.m., nine hours after it began. I can’t recall whether our carload bailed out during the one-hour rain delay that pushed the start of the second game to 6 p.m. or during the second one-hour delay in its third inning.

Either way, I was back in idyllic Agawam after a two-hour drive in time to watch Griffey shut up his detractors on my 13-inch television.

Those Red Sox only played 18 more games after the Seattle series, the likelihood of the season’s premature end already looming that weekend. These Red Sox will begin their last 33 on Friday night in San Diego, at least outwardly still talking about their season having at least one date beyond that.

Inside Fenway Park on Thursday, the disappointment of 2019 didn’t feel like it mattered for an afternoon. It was hard to sit there and not immediately want the Red Sox to make it annual thing, with kids in free and parents in cheap, even understanding that it could never work as well as it did in this specific circumstance. Reading the quotes from the team certainly didn’t help quell the idea.

“All the kids around, and the music and everything that went on today, that was awesome. Now kids are running the bases,” manager Alex Cora said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s a game and we’ve got to do everything possible to get the young fans involved in this beautiful game. That was fun.”

I’ll just take Thursday for what it was: A welcome respite from a downer of a year. Thousands of others seemed just as happy to do the same.

Thursday’s Fenway Park crowd of more than 16,000 at first pitch. —Jon Couture photo
TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Patriots
Injury will sideline Brandon King for the season August 23, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Tom Brady attempts to get his receivers -- including No. 16 Jacobi Meyers -- on the same page against the Panthers.
patriots 10, panthers 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Panthers August 23, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8/22/2019 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during pre game warm up. The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a pre-season exhibition game at Gillette Stadium. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 23Patriots-Panthers, LOID: 9.0.649093943.
Patriots
Here's how Tom Brady fared in his preseason debut August 23, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Tom Brady passes against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter.
Patriots
Brady solid, Newton injures foot in Patriots' 10-3 win August 22, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Former NBA basketball player and coach Bob Cousy, of the Boston Celtics, speaks as President Donald Trump smiles during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for Cousy, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Celtics
Bob Cousy calls Donald Trump 'the most extraordinary president in my lifetime' August 22, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Red Sox
What the Royals had to say after their brief visit to Fenway Park August 22, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Mike Yastrzemski rounds the bases after hitting his third home run of the game on Aug. 16, 2019.
MLB
Carl Yastrzemski's grandson has been an unlikely 28-year-old rookie success story August 22, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Fans found a seat in the shade of the first base grandstands before the resumption of Thursday's suspended Red Sox-Royals game.
sports q
What is your favorite weird or unusual game in Red Sox history? August 22, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Wally the Green Monster, Brock Holt, and thousands of Red Sox faithful celebrated on a brief Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
It took the Red Sox 12 minutes to finish their suspended game against the Royals August 22, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Patrick Chung
Patriots
Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession August 22, 2019 | 12:54 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Patriots
What experts are saying about Thursday's Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Chris Owings failing to deliver in the eighth on Wednesday was almost expected. His high-profile teammates failing to has been less so.
Red Sox
The Red Sox' offense is part of the problem, too August 22, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick and Brad Stevens in 2017.
Sports News
Bill Belichick, Bruce Cassidy, Alex Cora and Brad Stevens spoke together in rare gathering August 22, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward huddle during the second half of game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Commentary
The Celtics will probably be worse this year. Here's why I'm OK with that. August 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Olympics
Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have $60,000 August 22, 2019 | 1:35 AM
Red Sox
'There were some hecklers — I don’t know who they were — but they were on him pretty good' August 22, 2019 | 12:15 AM
Red Sox
Alex Cora makes costly decision in loss to Phillies August 22, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Red Sox
David Price to test ailing wrist in bullpen session August 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski spotted working out in Texas August 21, 2019 | 5:28 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the Boston College Eagles and Northern Illinois Huskies game during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
UConn and Boston College agree to home-and-home series August 21, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan and Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft talked about connecting 'good friend' Jay-Z and the NFL August 21, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Celtics
For the Celtics, Team USA training is a preseason bonus August 21, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall drives into Memphis Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Gamblers have bet more money on Tacko Fall than Zion Williamson for Rookie of the Year August 21, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Foxborough 08/20/19 The Patriots held practice at the Gillette Stadium practice field. QB Tom Brady rears back to make a pass. Photo by
Patriots
Tom Brady has some advice for fantasy football owners August 21, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck explained his 'frustration' after last season August 21, 2019 | 9:29 AM
FILE - In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters in New York. The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company are teaming up for events and social activism. The league not only will use Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show, but will work with the rapper and entrepreneur’s company to “strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
NFL
Jay-Z has 'moved past kneeling.' Some NFL players have a problem with that. August 21, 2019 | 8:00 AM
FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird attends the NBA draft combine in Chicago. A museum is being planned to tell the story of Bird, an Indiana native. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Larry Bird
Larry Bird wants mural changed, 'doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy' August 21, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Patriots
Demaryius Thomas removed from PUP list August 21, 2019 | 5:15 AM
Josh Gordon at Patriots practice on Aug. 8, 2019.
Patriots
What fantasy experts are saying about Josh Gordon August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rookie Jake Bailey beat out Ryan Allen for the starting punter job. Here's what his teammates had to say about it. August 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM