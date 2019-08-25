Red Sox fans get ‘Rick-rolled’ at Petco Park

Good times, San Diego.

The Padres pulled a fast one on the many Boston fans in attendance at Sunday’s series finale with the Red Sox at Petco Park.

In between innings, the stadium scoreboard flashed “Padres Karaoke,” inviting fans to sing along. The song choice: “Sweet Caroline” — a Fenway Park 8th-inning staple.

Red Sox fans were more than happy to join in singing along with the Neil Diamond classic. But just as the song reached its climactic chorus, the music and video switched to Rick Astley’s 1987 pop hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Sox fans had officially been Rick-rolled.

The Padres shared the prank with the world via their Twitter account with the fitting caption “SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD! 🤣.”

The Padres also got the last word on the field, beating Boston 3-1.