Don Orsillo and the Red Sox reunited in San Diego

The Red Sox just wrapped up a three game series in San Diego against the Padres, and while they were there some of the Sox met up with former NESN broadcaster Don Orsillo.

Great catching up with some old friends this weekend. pic.twitter.com/UHD2ZnQNIa — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) August 25, 2019

In pictures shared by Orsillo on Twitter, Jerry Remy’s former booth-mate can be seen reconnecting with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora.

Orsillo was the play-by-play broadcaster for NESN and the Red Sox from 2001 to 2015, until he was hired by Fox Sports San Diego to become the play-by-play broadcaster for Padres games.

Fittingly, during the series, Orsillo and his broadcast partner Mark Gant threw out the first pitch in recognition for recently being named the top broadcast team in MLB.

We've always had them at the top but they've just been named the No. 1 broadcast team in MLB! Here's @DonOrsillo and @Mudcat55 with tonight's ceremonial first pitch! pic.twitter.com/UzQ4neCzhA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2019

The Red Sox took two-of-three against the Padres during the weekend series, dropping the Sunday matchup 3-1. Here’s Orsillo’s call of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s amazing catch during the finale.