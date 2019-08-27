David Price throws a three-inning simulated game

DENVER — David Price, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 because of a cyst in his left wrist, might be nearing a return, after throwing 54 pitches in a three-inning simulated game on Tuesday afternoon at Coors Field.

Facing teammates Marco Hernandez, Sandy Leon, Chris Owings, and Sam Travis, Price didn’t allow any hits and struck out two with two walks. He had not faced batters since his Aug. 4 start against the Yankees.

“Just getting up and down was a big thing,’’ Price said. “Throwing pitches and going back and sitting in the dugout, and going back out there and doing it again. Facing hitters, to me that was the biggest thing today. To get that view back was good.’’