Alex Cora hints at which Red Sox prospects could be September call-ups

This Sunday, MLB rosters expand to 40, allowing teams to call up additional players to their 40-man rosters. Five games back of a wild card spot, the Red Sox are hoping one of these minor league additions can help them claw their way into the playoffs.

Alex Cora talked to reporters on Wednesday night and described who might be given a call-up on Sunday.

“We need reinforcements. Need guy who can give us multiple innings or get specific guys out,” Cora said. “Most likely we’ll get a catcher and we’re thinking about bringing up a right-handed hitter.”

When it comes to pitchers, the Red Sox will have a lot to choose from. Some names with previous MLB experience that stand out are Hector Velazquez (48 innings, 5.81 ERA), Colten Brewer (48 innings, 4.31 ERA), Ryan Weber (31 innings, 4.35 ERA), and Travis Lakins (13.1 innings, 4.05 ERA). Some other names currently with the Pawtucket Red Sox that could get the call are Bobby Poyner (3.60 ERA), Trevor Kelley (1.90 ERA), and Mike Shawaryn (4.46 ERA).

Cora specifically mentioned calling up a catcher, and while none are currently on the 40-man roster, Oscar Hernandez and Juan Centeno, both currently with Pawtucket, could be added to the roster.

Top prospect Bobby Dalbec, who is currently hitting .279 with six home runs in just 23 games in Pawtucket, could also be given his first big-league call-up. However, he too isn’t currently on the 40-man roster, so he would need to be added prior to being called up.

Speculation won’t be needed for much longer, as rosters expand in just a few days and Cora has said he and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski are already close to deciding who will be getting called up.

“We have a pretty good idea. We’re getting there,” Cora said.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series Friday in Anaheim to face off against the Angels.