Alex Cora hints at which Red Sox prospects could be September call-ups

Major League rosters expand on Sunday, Sept. 1.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 12: Relief pitcher Hector Velazquez #76 of the Boston Red Sox pitches at the top of the ninth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Relief pitcher Hector Velazquez pitches at the top of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. –(Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
SHARE TWEET
By
10:34 AM

This Sunday, MLB rosters expand to 40, allowing teams to call up additional players to their 40-man rosters. Five games back of a wild card spot, the Red Sox are hoping one of these minor league additions can help them claw their way into the playoffs. 

Alex Cora talked to reporters on Wednesday night and described who might be given a call-up on Sunday. 

“We need reinforcements. Need guy who can give us multiple innings or get specific guys out,” Cora said. “Most likely we’ll get a catcher and we’re thinking about bringing up a right-handed hitter.”

When it comes to pitchers, the Red Sox will have a lot to choose from. Some names with previous MLB experience that stand out are Hector Velazquez (48 innings, 5.81 ERA), Colten Brewer (48 innings, 4.31 ERA), Ryan Weber (31 innings, 4.35 ERA), and Travis Lakins (13.1 innings, 4.05 ERA). Some other names currently with the Pawtucket Red Sox that could get the call are Bobby Poyner (3.60 ERA), Trevor Kelley (1.90 ERA), and Mike Shawaryn (4.46 ERA). 

Advertisement

Cora specifically mentioned calling up a catcher, and while none are currently on the 40-man roster, Oscar Hernandez and Juan Centeno, both currently with Pawtucket, could be added to the roster. 

Top prospect Bobby Dalbec, who is currently hitting .279 with six home runs in just 23 games in Pawtucket, could also be given his first big-league call-up. However, he too isn’t currently on the 40-man roster, so he would need to be added prior to being called up. 

Speculation won’t be needed for much longer, as rosters expand in just a few days and Cora has said he and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski are already close to deciding who will be getting called up.

“We have a pretty good idea. We’re getting there,” Cora said. 

The Red Sox begin a three-game series Friday in Anaheim to face off against the Angels.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Sports
Ryan O'Callaghan at Patriots practice in 2006.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Ryan O'Callaghan talked about Robert Kraft's support after coming out as gay August 29, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez won his third straight start on Wednesday in Colorado, and is easily leading the starting staff in a tough year.
Red Sox
All hit, no pitch? These Red Sox are channeling some frustrating old days. August 29, 2019 | 9:29 AM
A rendering of the upcoming TB12 location's exterior in Back Bay.
Patriots
The second TB12 Sports Therapy Center is now open August 29, 2019 | 8:15 AM
Jakobi Meyers is pictured and quarterback Tom Brady is in the backround left. The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NFL
NFL preseason expected to be shortened, with expanded playoffs more likely than 18-game season August 29, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8/22/2019 - (2nd quarter) New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) completes a pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Jacob Meyers (16) during the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a pre-season exhibition game at Gillette Stadium. - , Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 23Patriots-Panthers, LOID: 9.0.649093943.
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots-Giants preseason game August 29, 2019 | 7:31 AM
NBA
'The next game we play, it's the real thing': USA Basketball arrives at the World Cup August 29, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Patriots
Here's who's on the bubble heading into the Patriots' preseason finale August 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts homers twice, Red Sox beat Rockies 7-4 August 29, 2019 | 1:54 AM
Tennis
Serena Williams avoids US Open upset against 17-year-old August 29, 2019 | 12:56 AM
Patriots
Patriots trade for pair of offensive linemen August 28, 2019 | 7:42 PM
@GMA
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hinted at a return to football on 'Good Morning America' August 28, 2019 | 3:32 PM
@FTonFS1
Celtics
Enes Kanter said he would 'definitely' choose Kemba Walker over Kyrie Irving August 28, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Patriots
Saquon Barkley shared the words of wisdom Tom Brady gave him at the Met Gala August 28, 2019 | 12:48 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan speak at midfield after an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the second-best season of Tom Brady's career? August 28, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy trolled 'Felger & Mazz' in tweet after winning award August 28, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Steve Addazio and the Eagles are hoping to make some noise in the ACC Atlantic this year.
College Sports
How experts are projecting BC football's season to play out August 28, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Patriots
'He had a little bit of a Jedi in him': Meet the Div. II product trying to make the Patriots August 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits 478-foot blast in Red Sox' win over Rockies August 28, 2019 | 1:34 AM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia leans on the dugout rail during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia, on crutches, visits the Red Sox after latest knee surgery August 27, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Channel Media and Market Research released their annual New England Sports Survey where 16,115 New Englanders voted on their favorite sports team and more.
New England Sports
What New England sports fans had to say about their teams in annual survey August 27, 2019 | 7:44 PM
Red Sox
David Price throws a three-inning simulated game August 27, 2019 | 6:49 PM
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: DeMarcus Cousins looks on during the game between the Enemies and Power during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Allstate Arena on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)
NBA
Woman accuses DeMarcus Cousins of threatening her August 27, 2019 | 6:23 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
David Andrews returns to practice as a spectator August 27, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Patriots
Q&A: 6 questions with Rob Gronkowski after his big announcement August 27, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo catches a pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back JoJo Tillery during a combined NFL training camp in mid-August.
Patriots
Without Rob Gronkowski, how will the Patriots rebuild their tight end corps? August 27, 2019 | 5:08 PM
CBD
Here are the American team sports leagues’ policies on CBD use August 27, 2019 | 5:05 PM
NFL Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship
Patriots
What Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy think the Patriots offense will do without Rob Gronkowski August 27, 2019 | 4:36 PM
Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers pats forward Kevin Garnett (5) as Garnett heads to the bench during the second quarter of Game 3 against the Miami Heat in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston on Friday, June 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Doc Rivers compared a member of the 2008 Celtics to Tom Brady August 27, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Gronk
Watch the moment Rob Gronkowski choked up describing why he retired from football August 27, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Foxborough MA - 8-26-2019 - After practice, Patriots assistant coaches were available in the media room for interviews. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is pictured. The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Jerod Mayo praised the progress of the Patriots' defense August 27, 2019 | 11:12 AM