Bogaerts homers, has 3 hits as Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3

Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the third inning.
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the third inning. –Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
JOE REEDY
AP,
September 1, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

J.D. Martinez also went deep for the Red Sox, who went 6-2 on the trip and have won 11 of their last 15 to get within five games of the second AL wild card.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th career hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton homered in the eighth.

Bogaerts and Martinez went back-to-back in the third. Rafael Devers singled with one out and Bogaerts sent Andrew Heaney’s changeup over the wall in center. On the next pitch, Martinez homered to left-center.

Advertisement

It was the ninth time this season Boston hit consecutive homers. Bogaerts also drove in Mookie Betts with a single in the first.

David Price came off the injured list and made his first start for the Red Sox since Aug. 4. The left-hander threw 45 pitches in two innings and allowed one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Ryan Weber (2-2), the third of six Boston pitchers, gave up one hit and a walk in two innings to get the win.

Brandon Workman handled the ninth for his 10th save. He hit Mike Trout with a two-out pitch before getting Brian Goodwin to fly out.

Heaney (3-4) went five innings and permitted four runs on seven hits. The left-hander allowed only two runs (one earned) in his previous two starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis (sprained left shoulder) is dealing with upper-body soreness on his right side. Chavis is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and will be evaluated by the training staff Monday.

Angels: 2B Tommy La Stella (broken right leg) is taking grounders and working in the batting cage, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Off on Monday before beginning a seven-game homestand Tuesday. RHP Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA) starts the series opener against Minnesota.

Advertisement

Angels: Off on Monday before heading to Oakland to begin a six-game road trip. RHP Jamie Barria (4-7, 6.10 ERA) gets the call Tuesday.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Patriots
Who will be the first fool to write off the Patriots this year? September 1, 2019 | 2:16 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Chiefs reportedly agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy September 1, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (left) celebrates his interception in the end zone during the second half Saturday against Virginia Tech.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 'statement win' over Virginia Tech September 1, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrates his touchdown catch with Jakobi Meyers on Thursday.
Patriots
Here's how Demaryius Thomas could return to the Patriots September 1, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox give up 7 runs in the 8th to lose to Angels September 1, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg reacts allowing Gustavo Bou's equalizer for the Revolution.
Soccer
A costly Toronto FC goalkeeper error contrasted with Matt Turner's saves in Revs' 1-1 draw August 31, 2019 | 11:21 PM
LeSean McCoy
Patriots
Patriots reportedly among teams interested in LeSean McCoy August 31, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston College Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown throws a pass against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
College Sports
Anthony Brown's 2 TD passes and 1 run leads BC past Virginia Tech 35-28 August 31, 2019 | 9:05 PM
Jakobi Meyers is pictured and quarterback Tom Brady is in the backround left. The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster August 31, 2019 | 7:23 PM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews August 31, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
Here's the full list of players the Patriots cut ahead of roster deadline August 31, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Jadeveon Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks reportedly land Jadeveon Clowney from Houston Texans August 31, 2019 | 1:20 PM
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
12 expert predictions on the 2019 Patriots August 31, 2019 | 1:07 PM
In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, speaks with linebackers coach Brian Flores, left, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly during practice.
Patriots
Patriots' Way has often been a bust elsewhere August 31, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Soccer
The latest chapter in Matt Turner's unlikely soccer story is the Revolution's playoff chase August 31, 2019 | 12:15 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Buffalo Bills reportedly release LeSean McCoy in backfield stunner August 31, 2019 | 11:18 AM
A fan had plenty of room at Fenway Park on Thursday when the Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals in the conclusion of game that was suspended by weather in the top of the tenth inning earlier this month. The Sox won, 5-4, after 12 minutes.
Local
Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park August 31, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Australia's Matthew Dellavedova, left, and United States' Kemba Walker in action during their exhibition basketball game in Melbourne.
NBA
USA opens basketball World Cup quest, undaunted by doubters August 31, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Mookie Betts gestures after scoring on a solo home run during the first inning Friday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts' home run in 15th gives Red Sox 7-6 win over Angels August 31, 2019 | 4:28 AM
Eric Gordon has been remarkably consistent in his three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in that span.
NBA
Eric Gordon and Houston Rockets reportedly agree on contract extension August 31, 2019 | 2:55 AM
Head coach Walt Bell of the Massachusetts Minutemen walks off the field after a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday.
College Sports
UMass football falls to Rutgers after jumping out to early lead August 31, 2019 | 1:25 AM
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, California. Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl, and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a medical examiner in Texas ruled in a report released Friday.
MLB
Pitcher Tyler Skaggs reportedly had opioids in his system when he died August 30, 2019 | 11:58 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulls on his helmet during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Tom Brady shared his feelings about his new helmet August 30, 2019 | 6:16 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
How Josh Gordon did in his 2019 Patriots debut August 30, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Soccer
Chris Tierney returns to Revolution in front office role August 30, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Tom Brady (left) laughs with wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Demaryius Thomas (88).
Patriots
Julian Edelman called Tom Brady 'Mr. Miyagi' for doing yoga poses on the sideline August 30, 2019 | 1:38 PM
Rob Gronkowski during a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski talked about CTE and the effects he noticed from playing football August 30, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Foxborough MA - 8-27-2019 - Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) chats with Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio (left). The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
A running list of players the Patriots have reportedly cut or traded today August 30, 2019 | 12:34 PM
The dough your job ice cream
Patriots
A New England company just released a Patriots-themed ice cream August 30, 2019 | 12:32 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills center Russell Bodine, right, waits to snap the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have traded center Russell Bodine to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, because the trade hasn't been announced.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Patriots
Patriots acquire center Russell Bodine August 30, 2019 | 12:14 PM