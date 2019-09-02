The bullpen, rightfully maligned all year, saved the Red Sox all weekend in Anaheim

The champs were built around their rotation this season, and that rotation's failed them again and again.

Matt Barnes helped close out Sunday's win, but not before he gave up another solo home run.
Matt Barnes helped close out Sunday's win, but not before he gave up another solo home run. –Victor Decolongon/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
1:02 PM

COMMENTARY

Boston’s annual trip to, wink wink, “Los Angeles,” was exactly the rollercoaster we’ve come to expect from the 2019 team. Nathan Eovaldi is still building up since returning from three months on the shelf, and the four innings he gave them on Friday night were a pleasant surprise given the eight strikeouts. David Price hadn’t pitched in a month before Sunday, and he gave them only two. Saturday’s game was destined to be a mess when Alex Cora declared they’d use an opener in the Traditional Tampa sense — Josh Taylor for an inning, Brian Johnson the bulk man who ended up going four in the middle.

Advertisement

The 7-run eighth that ultimately denied a sweep felt like all the deserved problems of the weekend conveniently crammed in one place.

Asking a bullpen the Red Sox tried building on the fly to handle what ended up 27 of 33 innings, if we treat “starter” Taylor as the reliever he really is? If anything, the two out of three they’ve been consistently managing to win since the eight-game losing streak felt like overachieving this weekend, even if these Angels have been one of baseball’s worst — 27 losses in 42 games — these past two months. Sox pitchers issued 11 walks and gave up 22 Angels baserunners in 15 innings on Friday night, and went seven innings without a hit themselves.

In any other year, that game feels like an uplifting steal of the century. In this one, I’m sure it does for many, but there’s also that hint of knowing this movie’s going to end on Sept. 29 with Game No. 162, but not entirely being able to let October go because …

AL’S BEST RECORDS, AUG. 5-SEPT. 1
1. New York: 18-9 (.667)
2. RED SOX: 15-8 (.652)
3. Houston: 16-9 (.640 — 0.5 games lost to Red Sox)
4. Tampa: 15-10 (.600 — 1 game lost to Red Sox)
5. Oakland: 14-10 (.583 — 1.5 games lost to Red Sox)
6. Minnesota: 14-11 (.560 — 2 games lost to Red Sox)
7. Cleveland: 13-13 (.500 — 3.5 games lost to Red Sox)

Advertisement

Twenty-five games left to play, now only 5.5 games out of the top wild-card — Tampa for the moment after sweeping crumbling Cleveland at Tropicana Field — and five behind the Indians with Oakland still to catch as well. They are still the clear longshot of the four teams chasing two playoff spots, but, well, they played really well in Minnesota back in June, and they’ve got four left head-to-head with the Rays, and they finish with Texas and Baltimore, and the Yankees can’t possibly keep pulling rabbits like Mike Ford out of their hats …

“Nothing is impossible in this game,” said Cora on Sunday afternoon. “I’ve been saying it all along, there are different ways to get to the World Series. We took the difficult road. We’re ready for it.”

Buy Tickets

He said a mouthful, and there’s something fitting about him saying it in Anaheim. The Angels are on the precipice of some pitching history themselves: They’ve made it to September without a single guy throwing 100 innings, and it seems possible no one will. Innings leader Felix Pena is done for the year at 96 1/3 IP, as is No. 3 Griffin Canning (90 1/3). No. 2 Trevor Cahill needs just another 8 2/3 for 100, but just went a week without being used after an awful start to August and, perhaps more importantly, earns an extra $250,000 if he gets there.

There hasn’t been a major-league team to not have a 100-inning pitcher since 1884, when three teams in the one season of the Union Association didn’t. Since the formation of the American League in 1901, there’s only been one team to have just one 100-inning arm: Colorado in 2012, when the Rockies experimented with not letting anyone go much beyond 75 pitches to try and counteract the altitude of Coors Field.

Advertisement

The tendency is to turn what LA’s done, building off Tampa’s pioneering of the opener, into a treatise on the end of starting pitching as we know it. There’s certainly something to that, but a couple specific caveats, however: Tyler Skaggs certainly would’ve reached 100 innings had he not tragically died in July, and the Angels pitching staff is no model to aspire to. After the weekend, they’re 24th in team ERA.

It does, however, put Boston’s problems with its rotation in a bit of useful context.

A year ago, the Red Sox got 655 innings out of Rick Porcello (191 1/3), Price (176), Chris Sale (158), and Eduardo Rodriguez (129 2/3) in the regular season. With the big contract given Eovaldi in December, what would we say the ideal for their $88-million quintet this year was? Maybe around 850, if we figure 200 from Porcello, 160 or so from Rodriguez, and 170–175 each from the other three? That’s around 60 percent of a 1,450-inning MLB season. That’s pitching into the sixth on average.

They’ll be lucky to get 700, with Sale done for the year shy of 150, Porcello’s 150 worse than even league average (though he’s trending upward), Eovaldi below 50, Price at just 107, and Rodriguez boosting the numbers with a slim chance at hitting 200. (He’d need another 35.) Baseball No. 10 rotation by fWAR a year ago, with a 3.77 ERA, is 14th this year with a 4.98, drastically worse than expected and blamed in this space (among others) for this mess of a title defense.

That, by fWAR, Sale (3.6, 19th), Rodriguez (2.4, tied 47th), and Price (2.3, tied 49th) are still top-50 starters in the current MLB environment speaks pretty clearly to the evolution of the game. It shouldn’t cloud, however, just how far from the plan these Red Sox really are, to the point that they called up Travis Lakins, Ryan Weber, and Hector Velazquez as part of the September roster expansion on Sunday, and immediately used all of them in relief of Price.

The opener idea worked for Tampa a year ago because it made sense for their personnel, with Blake Snell as their one traditional starter and a bevy of arms able to adapt to roles as needed. Washington spent even more on its rotation than the Red Sox did, and they’ll win in the low 90s and play in October despite a dreadful bullpen because those starters were what they expected them to be.

Going as the Red Sox have, with the starter done after three innings in essentially a fifth of their games? With more than a third of those 24 three-inning-or-worse starts coming from Price (4), Porcello (2), Eovaldi (2), and Sale (1)? It’s an almost comic misuse of their personnel, given the year began with the team hoping to stumble across another Ryan Brasier, and will end with the incumbent Brasier having spent a month in the minors and with an OPS against almost 250 points north of his 2018.

And yet, here they are on Sept. 1, still clawing for October. It’d be laughable to praise it as some underdog story, given they spent close to $240 million to need low-budget Cleveland/Tampa/Oakland to collapse in front of them, but it’s certainly an interesting path we’ve taken to get here.

A year ago, the road series against the Angels was among Boston’s first declarations of intent. LA was 13-3 out of the blocks, off to the best start in franchise history when the Red Sox came to town and, well, destroyed them. A 27-3 onslaught for three games, Mookie Betts cracking leadoff homers in two of them and Boston leading 6-0 after three innings in the other one. They left 16-2 on the way to 119 wins, while the Angels lost six of their next nine and were the best of the AL’s lower class in Mike Scioscia‘s finale season.

This year, what the Red Sox did against the Angels merely validated what five months have already showed us. They will win games despite their starters, saved by their bats, and by a bullpen that history will remember as uniquely unqualified to save anything despite it being a huge reason this isn’t a 70-something win team when it’s all over.

Payroll or not, talent or not, big offense or not, it would be mind boggling if it was still enough to play in October. It’s still an open question if it will, even if they’re walking a razor’s edge to avoid making the answer a clear no.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Patriots
Colts reportedly sign Brian Hoyer as their backup quarterback September 2, 2019 | 10:58 AM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots rookies humbled to survive cuts, look to contribute September 1, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the third inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts homers, has 3 hits as Red Sox defeat Angels 4-3 September 1, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Patriots
Who will be the first fool to write off the Patriots this year? September 1, 2019 | 2:16 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Chiefs reportedly agree to 1-year deal with LeSean McCoy September 1, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian (left) celebrates his interception in the end zone during the second half Saturday against Virginia Tech.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 'statement win' over Virginia Tech September 1, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas celebrates his touchdown catch with Jakobi Meyers on Thursday.
Patriots
Here's how Demaryius Thomas could return to the Patriots September 1, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox give up 7 runs in the 8th to lose to Angels September 1, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg reacts allowing Gustavo Bou's equalizer for the Revolution.
Soccer
A costly Toronto FC goalkeeper error contrasted with Matt Turner's saves in Revs' 1-1 draw August 31, 2019 | 11:21 PM
LeSean McCoy
Patriots
Patriots reportedly among teams interested in LeSean McCoy August 31, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston College Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown throws a pass against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
College Sports
Anthony Brown's 2 TD passes and 1 run leads BC past Virginia Tech 35-28 August 31, 2019 | 9:05 PM
Jakobi Meyers is pictured and quarterback Tom Brady is in the backround left. The New England Patriots held a practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium as they continued preparation for Thursday night's final pre season game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster August 31, 2019 | 7:23 PM
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Here's the latest on David Andrews August 31, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
Here's the full list of players the Patriots cut ahead of roster deadline August 31, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Jadeveon Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
NFL
Seattle Seahawks reportedly land Jadeveon Clowney from Houston Texans August 31, 2019 | 1:20 PM
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
12 expert predictions on the 2019 Patriots August 31, 2019 | 1:07 PM
In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, speaks with linebackers coach Brian Flores, left, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly during practice.
Patriots
Patriots' Way has often been a bust elsewhere August 31, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Soccer
The latest chapter in Matt Turner's unlikely soccer story is the Revolution's playoff chase August 31, 2019 | 12:15 PM
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released veteran running back LeSean McCoy.
NFL
Buffalo Bills reportedly release LeSean McCoy in backfield stunner August 31, 2019 | 11:18 AM
A fan had plenty of room at Fenway Park on Thursday when the Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals in the conclusion of game that was suspended by weather in the top of the tenth inning earlier this month. The Sox won, 5-4, after 12 minutes.
Local
Connecticut man walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park August 31, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Australia's Matthew Dellavedova, left, and United States' Kemba Walker in action during their exhibition basketball game in Melbourne.
NBA
USA opens basketball World Cup quest, undaunted by doubters August 31, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Mookie Betts gestures after scoring on a solo home run during the first inning Friday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts' home run in 15th gives Red Sox 7-6 win over Angels August 31, 2019 | 4:28 AM
Eric Gordon has been remarkably consistent in his three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in that span.
NBA
Eric Gordon and Houston Rockets reportedly agree on contract extension August 31, 2019 | 2:55 AM
Head coach Walt Bell of the Massachusetts Minutemen walks off the field after a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday.
College Sports
UMass football falls to Rutgers after jumping out to early lead August 31, 2019 | 1:25 AM
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, California. Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl, and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a medical examiner in Texas ruled in a report released Friday.
MLB
Pitcher Tyler Skaggs reportedly had opioids in his system when he died August 30, 2019 | 11:58 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulls on his helmet during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Tom Brady shared his feelings about his new helmet August 30, 2019 | 6:16 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
How Josh Gordon did in his 2019 Patriots debut August 30, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Soccer
Chris Tierney returns to Revolution in front office role August 30, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Tom Brady (left) laughs with wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Demaryius Thomas (88).
Patriots
Julian Edelman called Tom Brady 'Mr. Miyagi' for doing yoga poses on the sideline August 30, 2019 | 1:38 PM
Rob Gronkowski during a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski talked about CTE and the effects he noticed from playing football August 30, 2019 | 12:54 PM