Home run, Yastrzemski; Carl’s grandson Mike goes deep for Giants in Fenway debut

Tuesday’s Giants-Red Sox game provided a multigenerational moment of drama at Fenway Park. Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, took the field at Fenway for the first time in a Major League uniform.

And in the fourth inning, he blasted a home run to center field.

A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IaEhCDyhwF — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

Earlier in the evening, Yastrzemski received an ovation from the Fenway crowd when he was announced to lead off the game.

A Yaz at Fenway Park will always warrant an ovation. pic.twitter.com/1hkgadMjzF — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2019

On Tuesday afternoon, Mike and his grandfather spent some time together on the field.

Carl Yastrzemski and his grandson Mike see each other for the first time in a while Tuesday @fenwaypark

– Pretty special moment for the family! #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/GPz0DPOVF6 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 17, 2019