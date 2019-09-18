Morning sports update: Frustrated Alex Cora used extra innings loss to summarize disappointing Red Sox season

"It’s been like that the whole season."

Alex Cora during the 2019 season.
Alex Cora during the 2019 season. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
9:34 AM

The Red Sox lost to the Giants in the early hours of Wednesday morning 7-6 in 15 innings. Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski was there to see his grandson hit a home run for San Francisco.

Alex Cora cites loss against Giants as a microcosm for the season: The challenges of repeating as World Series champion have been thoroughly demonstrated by the 2019 Red Sox. The team never find its stride after a tough start, and suffered another close and tough loss in the early hours of Wednesday after 15 innings against the Giants produced a 7-6 defeat.

Boston manager Alex Cora used his postgame press conference to vent about problems he’s seen all season. Cora cited specific circumstances from the game as a wider explanation for the team’s underachievement.

Advertisement

“If you can [summarize] our season in six hours, it was right there, honestly,” said Cora. “Close games, we didn’t hit with men in scoring position, we didn’t pitch well in the beginning but then we pitched well. We played good defense but then we didn’t. Honestly, if you want to put everything in six hours, it’s right there. I was watching, I was like, long game, extra-inning games, using the bullpen knowing we have a bullpen day maybe tomorrow, it’s been like that the whole season. That’s how I felt.”

Boston is already eliminated from contention in the American League East, and is likely to be formally eliminated from wild card contention by the end of the week (currently trailing the Rays by nine games).

Trivia: Heading into Sunday’s clash with the Jets, the Patriots are 23-point favorites due to New England’s dominance and also New York’s injury problems at the quarterback position. According to Pro Football Reference, the last time the Patriots were favored by at least 20 points was in a 2011 game against the 0-11 Colts. Who started that game at quarterback for Indianapolis?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s now an ESPN analyst, and also played for the 0-16 Lions in 2008.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

ESPN host Mike Greenberg, a noted Jets fan, briefly lost his mind talking about his 0-2 team:

What a talented backfield Patriots running back Sony Michel was in at Georgia:

Two recognizable names are Revolution trialists:

On this day: In 1996, Roger Clemens tied his own Major League record with 20 strikeouts in a game. The 4-0 win over the Tigers would be one of Clemens’s final starts during his long career in Boston. After the season end in disappointment for the Red Sox, the team didn’t pursue Clemens in free agency as heavily as American League rivals. Eventually, the right-hander signed with the Blue Jays and promptly won back-to-back Cy Young Awards.

Buy Tickets

Daily highlight: Just another day at the office for the extraordinary Jackie Bradley Jr.

Trivia answer: Dan Orlovsky

TOPICS: Red Sox
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) after Brown scored a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
commentary
Antonio Brown is still here, and that speaks volumes about the Patriots September 18, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Celtics
Celtics sign former Heat forward Yante Maten September 18, 2019 | 7:34 AM
giants 7, red sox 6
Red Sox lose to Yaz's grandson, Giants after 547 pitches, 15 innings September 18, 2019 | 2:18 AM
MLB
Dellin Betances tore Achilles in return to Yankees September 18, 2019 | 12:10 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child. Vazquez was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MLB
Pirates reliever Felipe Vazquez charged with solicitation of child September 17, 2019 | 9:48 PM
San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski homered during his first game at Fenway Park in a major league uniform.
Yaz
Home run, Yastrzemski; Carl's grandson Mike goes deep for Giants in Fenway debut September 17, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski made his first appearance at Fenway Park in a major league uniform.
Yaz
Another Yastrzemski patrols Fenway's left field September 17, 2019 | 8:27 PM
TD Garden seats
Local
Say goodbye to the yellow seats. Here's an update on the changes coming to TD Garden. September 17, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Antonio Brown on the sidelines during the Patriots-Dolphins game.
Patriots
5 things to know from Sports Illustrated's piece on Antonio Brown September 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign Caleb Benenoch to reinforce offensive line September 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Miami Gardens, FL - 9/15/2019 - New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) left the game under his own power after suffering an apparent injury to his right leg. The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Dolphins, LOID: 9.0.875742716.
Patriots
Patriots to place Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, report says September 17, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter met with Hillary and Bill Clinton on Monday.
Celtics
Enes Kanter met with Hilary and Bill Clinton to discuss human rights violations in Turkey September 17, 2019 | 4:36 PM
Patriots
NFL interviews Antonio Brown accuser for 10 hours as investigation into allegations continues September 17, 2019 | 3:54 PM
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field during player introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
chad finn
Should the Patriots trade for Jalen Ramsey? September 17, 2019 | 2:49 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks during a post-game news conference, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Patriots
Bill Belichick explains why he finally made a trade with the Jets September 17, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Former Patriots wide-reciever Malcolm Mitchell discussed his retirement from football, his art, and how he's expressing himself off the field.
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on the Patriots, his art, and finding a purpose in life after football September 17, 2019 | 12:16 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn warm up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
new patriot
Patriots sign OL Caleb Benenoch following Isaiah Wynn's injury September 17, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Sports
Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones starting QB September 17, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Tom Brady in the game against the Dolphins in Week 2.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Joe Namath discussed how the media spotlight has changed September 17, 2019 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talk before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, that hey have hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
chad finn
Chad Finn: This has a chance to be one of the best Patriots teams ever September 17, 2019 | 8:50 AM
new deal
Bruins sign Brandon Carlo to two-year contract September 17, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
After Week 2 win, Bill Belichick talks Stephen Gostkowski, Antonio Brown, and canopies September 17, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Patriots
'It's like wiping with the other hand' September 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Antonio Brown
Second woman alleges sexual misconduct by Antonio Brown, report says September 16, 2019 | 9:13 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) smiles on the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Patriots
Antonio Brown's status in question after strong debut with Pats September 16, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a catch in front of Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the first half of Sunday's game.
NFL
AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded September 16, 2019 | 7:07 PM
NFL
Frank Reich still confident in Adam Vinatieri despite early-season woes September 16, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell were both teammates on the Steelers. Bell offered advice to Brown during his next chapter on the Patriots.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell offered advice to Antonio Brown September 16, 2019 | 2:13 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Tom Brady gave a philosophical answer when asked about social media September 16, 2019 | 1:09 PM
Miami Gardens, FL - 9/15/2019 - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Hard Rock Stadium. The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Dolphins, LOID: 9.0.875742716.
Patriots
Florida prosecutors still want to prosecute Robert Kraft on misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution September 16, 2019 | 1:03 PM