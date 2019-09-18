There’s not much life at Fenway these days, but Tuesday had its moments

Carl Yastrzemski’s 29-year-old grandson Mike made his anticipated Fenway Park debut in a 15 inning thriller Tuesday night.

Brock Holt hasn’t given up the fight, as evidenced by his reaction to grounding out to end the 13th. –jim davis
SHARE TWEET
By
11:44 AM

It’s all over but the accounting.

Maybe you were with me through the summer in believing that the defending champion Red Sox would find their strangely absent mojo, go on a winning streak reminiscent of their 2018 magic, and reward faith by slipping into the postseason and perhaps even sticking around a while.

It’s not happening, of course. It never really came close to happening. They never got hot, some important players got hurt, and the slog through the spring and summer will end with a suspense-free September.

There’s no more resisting what the math is insisting on telling us. After Tuesday’s 7-6, 15-inning loss to the Giants at Fenway Park, there are 12 games left in the season, just four at Fenway, and they’re nine games out in the wild-card race.

Advertisement

These are the last days of the 2019 Red Sox. There will be no postseason, just portmortems. There will be a new World Series champion this year.

I suppose many of you realized this several weeks, ballgames, and degrees on the Fahrenheit scale ago. Maybe you wrote ’em off when Chris Sale went down for the season with an elbow injury a month or go, or the bullpen blew its 20th save (or its 21st, or 22d . . . ), or when another Joe Hardy clone came through for the Yankees, or when you’d check the box scores after a Red Sox win and realize the Indians, A’s, and Rays all refused to yield in the wild-card chase.

Maybe you came to grips with it when president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski did not add a helpful pitching arm at the July 31 deadline.

You probably came to grips with it before Dombrowski was informed he was no longer the president of baseball operations approximately six weeks later.

There’s a little less hustle, a little less bustle around Fenway now, with the kids back in school and the knowledge that the tension of the postseason isn’t coming to Jersey Street this fall.

Advertisement

The sausage guy and the program peddlers still compete for your attention and dollars as you head toward the entrance, but it’s a quieter experience, even as you encounter moments of denial about the team’s status here and there.

The scoreboard still plays a “We were born for this’’ highlight reel before the anthem that leaves you wondering exactly what “this’’ is this year. Third place in the AL East?

Even Tuesday night, with Carl Yastrzemski’s 29-year-old grandson Mike making his anticipated Fenway Park debut as the leadoff hitter for the Giants, the crowd fell somewhere between late-arriving and non-arriving.

Buy Tickets

If the actual attendance was within a few thousand of the announced 35,925, it must have been because many of them were masterfully disguised as red seats. By the time the 5-hour-54-minute affair — which featured a major league-record-tying 24 pitchers — was over, the crowd seemed to consist mostly of Yastrzemski’s buddies from Andover and St. John’s Prep.

But Tuesday’s game, if prolonged, was a nice reminder that small satisfactions can be found at the ballpark even if the outcome takes too long to arrive and carries little consequence.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the fifth — helping the Red Sox rally from a 5-1 deficit — and made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall in the 12th. Juan Centeno — go ahead, Google him, I’ll wait — tied it at 6 with a five-pitch bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 13th.

Did I mention that there were 24 pitchers, a group that may or may not have included John Montefusco, Greg Minton, and Ed Halicki?

Advertisement

More than anything, it was a nice night for the sentimental and nostalgic. Yastrzemski crushed a Nathan Eovaldi fastball over the center-field fence in the top of the fourth — the first MLB home run at Fenway by a Yastrzemski since his grandfather hit the 451st of his 452 on July 31, 1983. If that didn’t make your cynical little heart grow three sizes, you’re rather hopeless, Grinch.

If the game had mattered, it would be considered a frustrating defeat for the Red Sox. But it was just one more line in a redundant story, one more loss for a team that has lost 17 more games than it did a season ago, with 12 still to play. You endure enough tough losses, and eventually they don’t seem so tough anymore as that descent from the fringes of the playoff race refuses to cease.

There are reasons to still watch these Sox in their final days of the season. Rafael Devers, still playing with joy, is seeking his 30th homer to go with 50-something doubles; Xander Bogaerts, the leader of this team for the foreseeable future, has already hit those milestones. There are young bullpen arms to watch; Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor in particular offer hope for next year. Andrew Benintendi, who has had an season inferior to Mike Yastrzemski’s, would be well-served by finishing strong and reminding us he can be a cornerstone.

On the bummer side, Mookie Betts’s next home run, and J.D. Martinez’s too, could be their last in a Red Sox uniform. Let’s hope that’s not the case, especially in regard to Betts, who in his “down’’ year is on pace to slash .293/.391/.527 with 30 homers, 85 RBIs, 43 doubles, 183 hits, and 142 runs. He’s a generational player, a Red Sox star who has the chance to be the Yaz of his time.

Tuesday night, we were pleasantly reminded of Yaz’s time, thanks to his grandson. It’s been that kind of season, when the best we can do while waiting until next year is to appreciate a sweet meeting between the present and the past. It almost makes a near-six-hour game in a lost season worth it.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Alex Cora during the 2019 season.
Red Sox
Frustrated Alex Cora used loss to summarize disappointing Red Sox season September 18, 2019 | 9:34 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) after Brown scored a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
commentary
Antonio Brown is still here, and that speaks volumes about the Patriots September 18, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Celtics
Celtics sign former Heat forward Yante Maten September 18, 2019 | 7:34 AM
giants 7, red sox 6
Red Sox lose to Yaz's grandson, Giants after 547 pitches, 15 innings September 18, 2019 | 2:18 AM
MLB
Dellin Betances tore Achilles in return to Yankees September 18, 2019 | 12:10 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez works against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child. Vazquez was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MLB
Pirates reliever Felipe Vazquez charged with solicitation of child September 17, 2019 | 9:48 PM
San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski homered during his first game at Fenway Park in a major league uniform.
Yaz
Home run, Yastrzemski; Carl's grandson Mike goes deep for Giants in Fenway debut September 17, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski made his first appearance at Fenway Park in a major league uniform.
Yaz
Another Yastrzemski patrols Fenway's left field September 17, 2019 | 8:27 PM
TD Garden seats
Local
Say goodbye to the yellow seats. Here's an update on the changes coming to TD Garden. September 17, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Antonio Brown on the sidelines during the Patriots-Dolphins game.
Patriots
5 things to know from Sports Illustrated's piece on Antonio Brown September 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign Caleb Benenoch to reinforce offensive line September 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Miami Gardens, FL - 9/15/2019 - New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) left the game under his own power after suffering an apparent injury to his right leg. The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Dolphins, LOID: 9.0.875742716.
Patriots
Patriots to place Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, report says September 17, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter met with Hillary and Bill Clinton on Monday.
Celtics
Enes Kanter met with Hilary and Bill Clinton to discuss human rights violations in Turkey September 17, 2019 | 4:36 PM
Patriots
NFL interviews Antonio Brown accuser for 10 hours as investigation into allegations continues September 17, 2019 | 3:54 PM
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field during player introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
chad finn
Should the Patriots trade for Jalen Ramsey? September 17, 2019 | 2:49 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks during a post-game news conference, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Patriots
Bill Belichick explains why he finally made a trade with the Jets September 17, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Former Patriots wide-reciever Malcolm Mitchell discussed his retirement from football, his art, and how he's expressing himself off the field.
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on the Patriots, his art, and finding a purpose in life after football September 17, 2019 | 12:16 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn warm up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
new patriot
Patriots sign OL Caleb Benenoch following Isaiah Wynn's injury September 17, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Sports
Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones starting QB September 17, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Tom Brady in the game against the Dolphins in Week 2.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Joe Namath discussed how the media spotlight has changed September 17, 2019 | 10:10 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talk before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass. The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, that hey have hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
chad finn
Chad Finn: This has a chance to be one of the best Patriots teams ever September 17, 2019 | 8:50 AM
new deal
Bruins sign Brandon Carlo to two-year contract September 17, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
After Week 2 win, Bill Belichick talks Stephen Gostkowski, Antonio Brown, and canopies September 17, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Patriots
'It's like wiping with the other hand' September 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Antonio Brown
Second woman alleges sexual misconduct by Antonio Brown, report says September 16, 2019 | 9:13 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) smiles on the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Patriots
Antonio Brown's status in question after strong debut with Pats September 16, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a catch in front of Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the first half of Sunday's game.
NFL
AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded September 16, 2019 | 7:07 PM
NFL
Frank Reich still confident in Adam Vinatieri despite early-season woes September 16, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell were both teammates on the Steelers. Bell offered advice to Brown during his next chapter on the Patriots.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell offered advice to Antonio Brown September 16, 2019 | 2:13 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots' win over the Dolphins.
Patriots
Tom Brady gave a philosophical answer when asked about social media September 16, 2019 | 1:09 PM