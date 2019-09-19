David Ortiz announced his return to Twitter

David Ortiz is recovering. The Red Sox legend had thrown out first-pitches at Fenway, done interviews, and is now back on Twitter.

Ortiz sent out his first tweet four months on Thursday, thanking fans for the support they have given him after being tragically shot while in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

Yooo @Twitter …I’m baccckk 😎😎 catching up on all the tweets I missed the past few months. Thankful for all the luv n support 🙏🏿 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) September 19, 2019

Ortiz detailed what happened to him last week in an interview with The Boston Globe.

“People need to understand, this isn’t a movie where you get shot in the street and you’re back two minutes later,’’ he said. “No, I got shot and almost died. I only have one life to live. I can’t just go to the pharmacy and buy another one.’’

After three surgeries and some harrowing weeks, Ortiz is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery by Thanksgiving. He’s able to eat solid foods, walk five miles, and made his first public appearance at the Red Sox-Yankees game on September 9 where he threw the first pitch.

In October, Ortiz plans on returning to his role as a sports analyst for Fox Sports, and he’ll travel to Florida the following month for his annual golf charity tournament.

But for now, Ortiz is catching up on tweets.