David Ortiz is organizing a team for the 2020 Boston Marathon

David Ortiz needs a little help from some fans who are long-distance runners.

The former Red Sox slugger posted a video on Instagram asking for 34 qualified Boston Marathon runners to join his team at April’s race.

The Instagram video is captioned: “Red Sox Nation – Thx for all your support… If you wonna know how you can help me… I’m looking for 34 Qualified Registered Runners with a bib to join MY team for the 2020 Boston Marathon. TEAM PAPI and @davidortizfund provide life-saving heart surgeries for children.”

The David Ortiz Children’s Fund is a member of John Hancock’s Non-Profit Program for the 2020 race, a Boston Athletic Association spokesperson said.

According to the charity’s website, the organization “provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need.”

Qualified runners interested in joining Big Papi’s team can apply here.

The Boston Marathon is Monday, April 20, 2020.