Red Sox part ways with assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett

While change seemed likely for the Red Sox coaching staff in the wake of an 84-78 season, the first known alteration to the group comes as something of a surprise.

According to multiple industry sources, the Red Sox informed Andy Barkett he is being let go after two years as assistant hitting coach. During Barkett’s time under hitting coach Tim Hyers, the Red Sox ranked in the top three in the majors in runs per game (5.48, second), batting average (.269, first), on-base percentage (.339, second), slugging (.460, third), and OPS (.799, third).