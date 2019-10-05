Here is what the Red Sox’ free agent situation looks like this offseason

After a disappointing 2019 season in which the club failed to qualify for the postseason, the Red Sox head into an important offseason with major decisions looming.

Mookie Betts is a free agent after the 2020 season, and the 2018 AL MVP will command a massive pay day once he hits the open market. The debate around what to do with Betts will lead all offseason discussion about the Red Sox as they decide whether to trade him for prospects or hope that he re-signs.

Another critical decision will be clarified in the coming weeks. Slugger J.D. Martinez can opt-out out his current five-year, $110 million deal five days after the World Series. The consensus is that the right-handed power hitter will opt-out and become an unrestricted free agent.

Had a chat with JD Martinez about his option and asked him about the idea of staying in one place instead of joining a 4th team in 5 years. "I don't mind moving around. I kind of like it," he said. He trusts Boras and will heed his advice. Guessing he's out. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 30, 2019

When asked about the possibility of keeping both Betts and Martinez, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said, “Yes, there is a way, but obviously it will be difficult given the nature of their agreements.”

While Betts and Martinez are on the top of the to-do list, six other players from the 2019 Red Sox will be free agents this offseason. Here they are:

Andrew Cashner, RHP: Cashner came over from Baltimore in a trade in early July but struggled mightily with the Sox. He got hit hard in his six starts (27 earned runs in 30.1 innings) before transitioning to the bullpen. Cashner finished with a 6.20 ERA in 53.2 innings with Boston this season.

Jhoulys Chacin, RHP: The opening day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers, the 31-year-old right hander was acquired by the Red Sox in late August after the Brewers designated him for assignment. In six September games (five starts), Chacin posted a 7.36 ERA in 14.2 innings.

Brock Holt, UTIL: Holt has become a fan favorite throughout his seven-year tenure in Boston, providing solid bat-to-ball skills and defensive flexibility. The utility player was a part of two World Series teams and made the All-Star team in 2015. But it appears Holt’s time in Boston could be done. If this is the end of Holt’s run in a Red Sox uniform, he finished strong, hitting .297 in 87 games this season.

Mitch Moreland, 1B: Moreland had a solid 2019 season when healthy, clubbing 19 homers with an .835 OPS, but he missed 71 games with injury and turned 34 in September. Moreland is only a year removed from making the All-Star team and helping the Red Sox win the World Series.

Steve Pearce, 1B/DH: 2019 was a tough season for Pearce. After capturing 2018 World Series MVP honors, the Sox re-signed him to a one-year, $6.25 million deal. But Pearce was hurt for most of the season, playing just 29 games. He’s 36 and reportedly contemplating retirement.

Rick Porcello, RHP: The biggest free agent name from the Red Sox, Porcello finished with an MLB-worst 5.52 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in 174.1 innings this season. Porcello’s been a serviceable pitcher throughout his 11-year career, and it’s possible this past season was an outlier. He has a 4.36 career-ERA and won a Cy Young with Boston in 2016.