Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie reassigned, will become pro scout

After a year in which the Red Sox’ pitching staff struggled because of underperformance and injuries, the team announced pitching coach Dana LeVangie will not return for 2020.

LeVangie and advance scouting manager Steve Langone have accepted positions with the Red Sox as pro scouts. Brian Bannister will no longer be the assistant pitching coach but will remain vice president of pitching development and focus on the minor leagues, according to the team.

LeVangie just finished his 29th season in the Red Sox organization. He has been a part of all four World Series titles this century, as bullpen catcher (2004), advance scout (2007), bullpen coach (2013) and pitching coach (2018).