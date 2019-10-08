Kevin Youkilis caught some flak from Patriots fans over his NFL tweets

Kevin Youkilis spent nine seasons in Boston as a member of the Red Sox and became a beloved member of the team during his tenure.

While Youkilis remains a Boston sports icon, he also remains a fan of his hometown Cincinnati Bengals, a fact that offended some Patriots fans after he tweeted about it on Monday.

I have been contemplating turning myself into child protection services for allowing my kids to root for the @Bengals franchise. I think it’s officially neglect! #PleaseSellTheTeam #WhoDey — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

A simple joke about my hometown NFL team the Bengals and somehow Pats fans have been offended or diverted the conversation to all things Patriots. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DqkvbvExgk — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

Youkilis went on to clarify that he actually does root for the Patriots despite his Bengals fandom because Tom Brady is his brother-in-law, and Youkilis says, “I will root for family.”

Cancelled??? 🤣 This is what I deal with from @Patriots fans. The same reason I root for @Bengals is the same reason you like the Pats. Childhood team. When they play this year, I will root for family. https://t.co/5i7OqRK4fa — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

Youkilis had almost 4,000 plate appearances during his stay with the Red Sox, hitting .287 with 133 home runs and 564 RBIs. He also was a key component to the team that won the 2007 World Series, sweeping the Colorado Rockies in four games.

🙈I watch every single game of the Pats and root for them!!! Is this really hard to explain? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3Oagc4rnqt pic.twitter.com/tZZ2n3scIQ — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) October 7, 2019

After Youkilis retired following the 2013 season, he opened a brewery in Los Gatos, California, called Loma Brewing Company. Youkilis married Brady’s sister, Julie, in 2012.