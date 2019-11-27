A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event

From former teammates to famous musicians, big names came out for Big Papi.

More than 350 supporters and 50 celebrities joined David Ortiz at the Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne, Fla., for the Red Sox legend’s 12th annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic this past weekend. The event raised more than $2 million for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

The bold-faced names included Hall of Famers from three sports: Former Red Sox left fielder Jim Rice, former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez, and former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin repped the MLB, while former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning and former Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen repped the NBA. Also at the event were a trio of NFLers enshrined in Canton, in former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence “LT” Taylor, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

The list of current ballplayers who paid a visit to Big Papi included plenty of Red Sox players — both current and retired — including pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., and a trio of 2004 champs: Johnny Damon, Mike Lowell, and Tim Wakefield.

Beyond the myriad athletes on hand, celebs like actor Anthony Mackie (Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, hip-hop producer Timbaland, and rappers Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and Jim Jones were all in attendance, with the latter trio performing during nighttime events.

In terms of the actual golfing, first place went to a foursome led by Mourning and former Sox ace Jon Lester; “Worst Golfer” went to former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista; former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones took home the “Most Fun Golfer” honors; and Taylor hit closest to the pin for the weekend.

Check out photos from the event below.

David Ortiz welcomes guests to the 12th Annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

D’Angelo Ortiz and his mother, Tiffany Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Fat Joe performs for the crowd as David Ortiz looks on. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Performers on stilts at David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Former NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Ja Rule performs for the crowd. —Mike Casey

David Ortiz and members of his family. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Ray Allen and David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

David Ortiz and Jackie Bradley Jr. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Alonzo Mourning and David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Jose Bautista and David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Mike Lowell and David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund

Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz. —Mike Casey

Ray Lewis and David Ortiz. —Mike Casey

Tim Wakefield and David Ortiz. —Mike Casey

Warren Sapp and David Ortiz. —Chaz Niell for David Ortiz Children's Fund