Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox won’t be turning Jackie Bradley Jr. loose on the open market – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back in 2020.

In advance of Monday night’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players – a procedure that commits the team to paying the player for the coming year at a salary to be determined either through negotiation or, if an agreement can’t be reached, salary arbitration – a major league source said that the Red Sox will tender a contract to Bradley.

Evaluators on other teams speculated that the Red Sox might consider non-tendering Bradley – a decision that would have made him a free agent – at a time when his projected salary through arbitration could rise above $10 million. While Bradley’s defense has been consistently excellent, his uneven offensive performances – which yielded a .225/.317/.421 line with 21 homers, in line with a career .236/.317/.409 line – led to questions about whether the Sox might part ways with the centerfielder at a time when the team has a stated goal of trimming payroll by more than $30 million.