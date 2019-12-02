Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher

The Red Sox traded catcher Sandy León to he Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league righthanded pitcher Adenys Bautista. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 37.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement Monday.

León, 30, caught 65 games in 2019 (50 starts), hitting .192 (33-for-172) with five home runs and 19 RBI. He has played in 392 career games with the Nationals (2012-14) and Red Sox (2015-19), batting .221 (258-for-1,169) with 25 home runs and 123 RBI. He started 305 games at catcher for the Red Sox in the last five seasons. In 2019 and 2018 combined, Leon hit .183 in 479 plate appearances.

Bautista, 21, made his professional debut in 2018 after signing with Cleveland. In 2019, he made seven relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League and seven in the Arizona League, posting a 7.79 ERA (15 ER/17.1 IP) and a .239 opponent batting average between the two clubs. Last season, he did not allow an extra-base hit when facing lefthanded batters, who went 3-for-23 (.130) against him.