David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Rich Gedman, Dan Duquette, and the late Bill Dinneen will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame

They will be honored at a Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30, 2020.

Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston.
David Ortiz. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
By
Boston.com Staff
December 3, 2019

The Red Sox announced their selections for the team’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday and will honor David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and Rich Gedman, as well as the late Bill Dinneen. Former general manager Dan Duquette will be honored as the non-uniformed inductee.

The inductions will take place at the Red Sox Foundation gala on April 30, 2020.

Ortiz played fourteen seasons with the Red Sox (2003-16) and is a three-time World Series champion. He hit 483 home runs and batted .290, and had a .956 OPS. He’s also the team’s all-time leader in walk-off home runs (10) and regular season game-ending RBIs (17). He currently serves as an analyst on Fox Sports.

Over Thanksgiving, Ortiz worked out with former Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

The other honorees include Ramirez, who played nineteen seasons in the MLB and was part of two World Series championship Red Sox teams, in 2004 and 2007. He also earned All-star honors every season during his eight-year tenure in Boston, as well as six silver slugger awards. He batted .312 with 274 home runs and 868 RBI while with the Sox.

Dineen, who played for the Sox (formerly known as the Boston Americans) from 1902-06, holds the franchise’s earliest accolades. He was a part of their first World Series in franchise history in 1903 and posted the team’s third no-hitter in 1905, striking out six batters and walking two against the White Sox.

Gedman, a native of Worcester, played with Boston from 1980 to 1990 and batted .252 with 88 home runs throughout his entire career. He served as the primary catcher during the 1986 AL-pennant winning season and is ranked fourth in club history in games caught (858). He is currently a hitting coach for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Finally, Duquette will be honored after serving as the Red Sox’ general manager for eight seasons from 1994-2001. During his tenure, the Red Sox posted winning record in six seasons. Duquette acquired Jason Varitek and Derek Lowe from the Seattle Mariners in 1997, Pedro Martinez from the Montreal Expos that same year, and free agents Manny Ramirez in 2000 and Johnny Damon in 2001. Those players were instrumental in the team’s 2004 World Series championship — the team’s first in 86 years.

That moment will be honored at the induction gala as the “Memorable Red Sox Moment”.

 

