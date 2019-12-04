FROM

Pitching analytics guru Brian Bannister is leaving the Red Sox

December 4, 2019

Brian Bannister, the Red Sox director and then vice president of pitching development since 2015 and an assistant pitching coach on the big league staff from 2016-19, is leaving the team to join the San Francisco Giants front office.

Bannister confirmed his departure — first reported by Jon Morosi of MLB.com — via Twitter.

“It was a dream to call Fenway my office, and to be a very small part of a historic run in Boston,’’ Bannister wrote on Twitter.

