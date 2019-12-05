All of the moves Chaim Bloom has made with the Red Sox

On October 28, the Red Sox introduced Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer, effectively taking over the role vacated by Dave Dombrowski earlier this fall.

Bloom has yet to make a major roster shakeup, but it’s early, and he’s already made a series of minor moves to help the team’s 2020 roster take shape.

Here is a running list of all of the moves Bloom has made that will be updated accordingly.

Dec. 4

The Sox parted ways with vice president of pitching development Brian Bannister.

Thank you to John Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy, and all the amazingly talented people in Baseball Ops for the opportunity to be a part of the Red Sox family for the last 5 years. It was a dream to call Fenway my office, and to be a very small part of a historic run in Boston. — Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) December 5, 2019

The team signed infielder Marco Hernandez and left-handed reliever Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

The #RedSox today signed INF Marco Hernández and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts through the 2020 season. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 36. — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 4, 2019

Dec. 2

The Sox did not tender offers to infielder Marco Hernández or left-hander Josh Osich, making them free agents (they signed with the team two days later).

The team tendered 2020 contracts to the remaining 27 unsigned players on their major league roster with seven players already under contract: Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Dustin Pedroia, David Price, Chris Sale, and Christian Vázquez. Notable among the the players tendered is Jackie Bradley Jr., who could make as much as $10 million for next season after arbitration.

Sandy Leon was traded to the Cleveland Indians for minor league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista.

The #RedSox today traded catcher Sandy León to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league RHP Adenys Bautista. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 37. — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 2, 2019

Pitcher Trevor Kelley was placed on waivers and claimed by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nov. 27

Catcher Juan Centeno was outrighted from the Major League roster and elected free agency.

Pitcher Brian Johnson was placed on outright waivers. Johnson went unclaimed by 29 other teams and is now back with the Red Sox organization, though not on the 40-man roster.

Nov. 20

Infielders C.J. Chatham and Bobby Dalbec, and pitcher Kyle Hart were added to the 40-man roster from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Sox also added outfielder Marcus Wilson from Double-A Portland, and lefthanded pitcher Yoan Aybar from Salem.

Oct. 31:

Bloom and Red Sox manager Alex Cora promoted Dave Bush to pitching coach, and Kevin Walker and Peter Fatse to assistant hitting coaches. Rey Fuentes was hired as mental skills coordinator.