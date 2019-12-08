Red Sox great Dwight Evans falls short in bid for Hall of Fame

Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans came up short in his bid for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame in a vote of the Modern Era Committee announced on Sunday night at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Catcher Ted Simmons and pioneering players union head Marvin Miller were voted into the Hall among the 10 candidates.

Evans was considered a leading candidate. He played 19 seasons with the Red Sox and one with the Orioles, and compiled 385 home runs and 1,384 RBIs while winning eight Gold Glove Awards in right field. A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Evans posted a .370 career on-base percentage and is one of only 34 players all-time with at least 1,300 runs scored, 1,300 RBIs, and 1,300 walks.

The other candidates on the ballot were Yankee catcher Thurman Munson, who died in a plane crash in 1979, first basemen Don Mattingly and Steve Garvey, second baseman Lou Whitaker, and outfielders Dave Parker and Dale Murphy.

The 16-person Hall of Fame Board-appointed committee, which includes Hall of Famers George Brett, Rod Carew, Dennis Eckersley, Eddie Murray, Ozzie Smith and Robin Yount, is charged with evaluating managers, executives, umpires, and players who did not receive 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and whose most significant career impact was realized from 1970 through 1987.

The Modern Era Committee had sent two 1980s stars to Cooperstown in each of the last two elections: Jack Morris and Alan Trammell in December 2017, Harold Baines and Lee Smith last year.