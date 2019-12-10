David Ortiz wants to give you $100,000

The Red Sox legend promoted a new charitable sweepstakes by reenacting scenes from his favorite holiday movies.

Papi Claus is coming to town.

The former Red Sox slugger is teaming up with fundraising platform Omaze to raise money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, offering one lucky winner who donates to his campaign $100,000, as well as a trip for two to Fenway Park to watch a game with Big Papi.

To promote the contest, Ortiz shot a hilarious video in which he reenacts scenes from some of his favorite holiday films, including “A Christmas Story,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and “Die Hard.” (“What? It’s a Christmas movie,” Ortiz says in the video.)

Big Papi may not be winning an Oscar anytime soon, but he has certainly mastered theatrical screams, as he shows in his recreations of “Elf” (“I know him, bro!”) and the after-shave scenes from “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2.”

“I’m in New York this time,” Ortiz says, holding up an NYC mug for his “Home Alone 2” reenactment.

This isn’t the first time Ortiz has partnered with Omaze, or even the first time he has used movie parodies to help promote the campaign. In 2017, Big Papi reenacted scenes from classic Boston movies like “Good Will Hunting,” “Fever Pitch,”and “The Departed.”

Donating $10 gets you 100 entries into the contest, with larger donations earning you additional entries. (You can enter the contest once without donating any money.) Winners from outside the Boston area will be flown in for the Sox game, and even locals will be able to enjoy a stay at a 4-star hotel if they win.

You can enter the contest through Thursday, April 30 by visiting the Omaze website.

TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Entertainment
