MLB free agency: The latest moves and Red Sox news from the Winter Meetings

The Major League Baseball offseason is finally heating up as executives, scouts and agents continue to wheel and deal at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Here are the moves that have been made so far, as well as some rumors about possible landing spots for Red Sox free agents.

Tuesday

Hmmm. We’ll keep an eye on this one.

I guess this might get a little interesting here in San Diego.

Didi Gregorius and Joe Girardi are reuniting, according to multiple reports. The former Yankees shortstop agreed to a one-year deal to join the Phillies, where Girardi has taken over as manager after Gabe Kapler was fired.

Didi and Joe are back together.



Phillies, Didi Gregorius agree to 1-year deal

Alex Speier reports that trading Mookie Betts doesn’t seem like a high priority for Boston. One executive at the Winter Meetings whose club is interested in the outfielder said the Red Sox have not made clear Betts’s availability, and instead have shone a bigger interest in the value of other players on the roster — including starting pitchers.

Monday

The Globe’s Pete Abraham reports that the Red Sox discussed a trade that would send Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets, but talks broke down. New York turned to Houston and traded two low-level prospects for outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Abraham also reported that the odds are slim for Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland or Rick Porcello returning to the Sox because the team feels it can fill their roles more economically than it would take to re-sign the trio.

WEEI reports that Steve Pearce, 2018 World Series MVP, is “unofficially retired.’’

Stephen Strasburg agrees to a record contract to return to the Nationals. It’s the first big announcement of the Winter Meetings, and sets up Gerrit Cole — also a Scott Boras client — for an even bigger payday. The $245 million, seven-year deal eclipses David Price’s $217 million, seven-year agreement that began in 2016.

December 4

Just a couple of days after being non-tendered, both infielder Marco Hernandez and reliever Josh Osich agreed to one-year deals with the Red Sox.

According to SportsNet New York, there is mutual interest between the New York Mets and free agent pitcher Rick Porcello.

December 2

Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon is traded to the Cleveland Indians for minor league right-handed pitcher Adenys Bautista. While it’s not much, it’s more than Boston might have gotten — had Leon not been traded, he likely would have been non-tendered and become a free agent.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is tendered, along with 26 unsigned players, at the deadline.