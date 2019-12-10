Late Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins baseball’s J.G. Spink Award

SAN DIEGO — The late Nick Cafardo treasured the relationships he built during the nearly four decades he covered baseball, particularly with his fellow writers.

Cafardo was a friend and confidant to so many of them, rising above the daily tumult of the business to offer praise or encouragement when he thought it was needed.

On Tuesday, many of those same journalists paid Cafardo their ultimate tribute when he was named the winner of the 71st J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.