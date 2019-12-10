Red Sox discussed trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets

SAN DIEGO — A major league source said the Red Sox discussed a trade that would send Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets but talks broke down before New York turned to Houston and obtained outfielder Jake Marisnick last week for two low-level prospects.

Marisnick is projected to make $3 million in arbitration and Bradley $11 million. That contributed to the negotiations ultimately being fruitless.

The Sox are aggressively seeking a trade partner for Bradley, their center fielder the last four seasons, to trim their payroll.

The odds of free agents Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland or Rick Porcello returning to the Sox appear slim. The team is staying in contact with the trio but believes they can fill their roles more economically than what re-signing them would take.