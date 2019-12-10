Red Sox discussed trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets

Jackie Bradley Jr. is projected to make $11 million in arbitration. –file/jim davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
7:00 AM

SAN DIEGO — A major league source said the Red Sox discussed a trade that would send Jackie Bradley Jr. to the Mets but talks broke down before New York turned to Houston and obtained outfielder Jake Marisnick last week for two low-level prospects.

Marisnick is projected to make $3 million in arbitration and Bradley $11 million. That contributed to the negotiations ultimately being fruitless.

The Sox are aggressively seeking a trade partner for Bradley, their center fielder the last four seasons, to trim their payroll.

The odds of free agents Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland or Rick Porcello returning to the Sox appear slim. The team is staying in contact with the trio but believes they can fill their roles more economically than what re-signing them would take.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki gets pushed into the boards by Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Senators December 10, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Ottawa's Artem Anisimov celebrates a first period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Senators in Ottawa 5-2 December 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Gordon Hayward returned to action
Celtics
Celtics top Cavs 110-88 in Gordon Hayward's return December 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Pete Frates
Timeline: Looking back at Pete Frates’ life December 9, 2019 | 5:46 PM
Dartmouth College
College Sports
Dartmouth student lawsuit settled over baseball injury December 9, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Patriots videotaping
Patriots cooperating with NFL after Bengals’ videotaping allegations, confident no subterfuge involved December 9, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Pete Frates
Sports world reacts to death of Pete Frates December 9, 2019 | 4:23 PM
The new building for the Revolution training facility.
Soccer
A look inside the Revolution's new $35 million training facility December 9, 2019 | 3:46 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Former quarterback Michael Vick looks on prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
NFL
Hundreds of thousands are protesting the NFL's decision to honor Michael Vick. Ben Watson says they're wrong. December 9, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Scott Zolak on 98.5 Sports Hub
Patriots
Scott Zolak’s most enthusiastic calls from Patriots-Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Red Sox
With Red Sox wallets closed, your guide to wincing through the Winter Meetings December 9, 2019 | 1:06 PM
Celtics
Why Kevin Garnett almost didn't star in 'Uncut Gems' December 9, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NFL
Adam Vinatieri is reportedly done for the season December 9, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Tom Brady runs during the second half of the Patriots-Chiefs game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on the officiating, the 'healthy rivalry' with the Chiefs, and his 'fish out of water' run December 9, 2019 | 11:03 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts to tackle Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Questions keep stacking up against the Patriots, and answers aren't easy to find December 9, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Patrick Chung making a tackle against the Chiefs in the Patriots' Sunday loss.
Patriots
Patrick Chung referenced Chiefs' 'fans' in a postgame tweet December 9, 2019 | 9:55 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs exchanges words with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Patriots, Chiefs said about the heated moments from Sunday's game December 9, 2019 | 8:42 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
Chad Finn: 23 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to the 'disappointing' loss to the Chiefs December 9, 2019 | 6:40 AM
Olympics
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia December 9, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Patriots
Column: Sharks are circling around Patriots December 9, 2019 | 2:41 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry continue to struggle through growing pains December 9, 2019 | 12:57 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo's 4 TD passes help 49ers top Saints, 48-46 December 8, 2019 | 11:39 PM
Patriots OL Joe Thuney holds back quarterback Tom Brady as he was exchaning words with Chiefs DT Chris Jones after a play. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-16 loss to the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 9:31 PM
Patriots
Here’s how referee Jerome Boger explained the N’Keal Harry ruling in the Patriots-Chiefs game December 8, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Bill Belichick communicating with officials on the sideline during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the officiating in the Patriots' loss December 8, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots drop second straight game, fall to Chiefs 23-16 December 8, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Alex Cora and Dwight Evans chat before the start of the Red Sox May 2018 alumni game.
Red Sox
Red Sox great Dwight Evans falls short in bid for Hall of Fame December 8, 2019 | 8:29 PM
David Ortiz poses for a photo with a fan after making a surprise appearance at the Day of Legends baseball event at the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Dec. 8.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz makes first public appearance in Dominican Republic since being shot December 8, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots
Officials negated two potential Patriots touchdowns Sunday against the Chiefs December 8, 2019 | 7:30 PM