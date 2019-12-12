Red Sox add lefthander Martin Perez

The Red Sox signed free agent lefthander Martin Perez on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent seven years with the Rangers, and last year with the Twins. The 28-year-old has a career record of 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA. Last season, he went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA.

According to The Athletic, Perez agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with a club option for 2021 at $6.25 million.