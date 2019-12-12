Red Sox add lefthander Martin Perez

The 28-year-old has a career record of 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA.

Martin Perez has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox.
Martin Perez has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox. –Ed Zurga/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 12, 2019

The Red Sox signed free agent lefthander Martin Perez on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent seven years with the Rangers, and last year with the Twins. The 28-year-old has a career record of 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA. Last season, he went 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA.

According to The Athletic, Perez agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with a club option for 2021 at $6.25 million.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball
Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon dropped the gloves in their early first-period bout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Lightning December 13, 2019 | 7:50 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title December 13, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Enes Kanter fouls Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Thursday.
Celtics
Joel Embiid has 38 points, 13 boards, Sixers beat Celtics 115-109 December 12, 2019 | 11:51 PM
Steven Stamkos celebrates one of his two goals against the Bruins.
Bruins
Stamkos scores 2 to lead Lightning past slumping Bruins 3-2 December 12, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bruins
Retired goalie Tim Thomas details brain damage from hockey December 12, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams sit out for Celtics December 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox add two utility infielders, including former Red Jose Peraza December 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Jamal Turner watches from the sidelines
hoop dreams
This Roxbury native got a taste of basketball stardom. Now, he's giving back. December 12, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League, talks with guests on the field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell reportedly had 'semi-private' meeting Wednesday December 12, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets December 12, 2019 | 10:19 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Tom Brady's legacy owes to Rob Gronkowski December 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007.
Patriots
Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter December 12, 2019 | 9:45 AM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Patriots
Robert Kraft speaks at Trump’s White House Hanukkah event December 12, 2019 | 7:28 AM
AJ Dillon's last game with Boston College was a memorable one.
College Sports
A look back, and a look ahead, after a busy few weeks for BC football December 12, 2019 | 7:09 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak blocks a shot during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Capitals December 12, 2019 | 6:54 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
MLB
Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal December 12, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Celtics
Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117 December 11, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL's top two teams December 11, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Patriots
Roger Goodell: No updates on Patriots’ videotaping incident, Antonio Brown probe December 11, 2019 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio hired at Colorado State December 11, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Patriots reportedly sign Josh Gables to their practice squad on Wednesday. Gables is known for his trick-shots, but has not competed yet in the NFL.
Patriots kicker
The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker December 11, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Videotaping Controversy
Bill Belichick defends Patriots scout, denies involvement in videotaping controversy December 11, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady steps down from local role in Best Buddies charity December 11, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy called fans booing Patriots 'disrespectful' December 11, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Belichick and Saban
8 things we learned from HBO's Bill Belichick and Nick Saban documentary December 11, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Patriots Notebook
Josh McDaniels targeting ways to get N'Keal Harry more opportunities December 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:46 AM
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to fans as he leaves during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
MLB
Yankees sign ace Gerrit Cole on record $324 million, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:11 AM
NHL
Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct December 11, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Holy Cross guard Drew Lowder drives against the Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 95-71. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
College Sports
Holy Cross loses to Division 3 UMass-Boston 69-66 December 10, 2019 | 9:29 PM